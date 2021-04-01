No public electric utility in the state gets the power back on faster than Elizabeth City.
Elizabeth City was recently named one of 11 state public power electric utilities that earned a Reliable Public Power Provider (RP3) designation from the American Public Power Association. The city earned the RP3 designation for providing reliable and safe electric service.
The city, however, is tops in the state among public utilities when it comes to restoring power, averaging just under 28 minutes from the time an outage is reported to the time the lights are turned back on.
The RP3 designation is for three years and recognizes public power utilities for reliability, safety, workforce development and system improvement. The city is now one of 270 of the more than 2,000 public electric utilities in the country to have a RP3 designation.
“The city of Elizabeth City has the fastest response time for power outages, we are No. 1,” said City Manager Montré Freeman. “We received that report two weeks ago and they said we were the fastest: 27 minutes and some odd seconds.’’
Mayor Bettie Parker said having the best response time in the state was “great news” to hear.
“We are no longer a diamond in the rough, you can see the diamond shining through,” Parker said while describing the city.
Freeman said the city has a “great team” at the electric department and described department director Bob Vannoy as an “amazing leader.”
“That team responds and they take a lot of pride in what they do,” Freeman said. “It is evident that they have a passion for serving the citizens of Elizabeth City. Very proud of our electric department and our response team.’’