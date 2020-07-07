Elizabeth City electric customers began receiving new “smart” meters last month as the city begins a six-month project to replace all 13,000 residential and commercial meters.
Around 800 new meters had been installed through Wednesday of last week and the new smart network had already passed its first test.
As a line of thunderstorms moved through the city on June 22, three antennas in the system were struck by lightning and disabled. The damaged antennas will be replaced from existing inventory.
City Manager Rich Olson said the advanced metering system responded as designed and continued to work.
“The team realized a test of the network would come, but not so soon,” Olson said. “Metering devices continued to communicate with each other, transmitting their data back to City Hall every 15 minutes.”
The city has been working on an advanced electric metering system for several years; City Council approved the $3.3 million project earlier this year. The smart grid technology will provide real-time information that will make the system more efficient and more customer friendly, city officials have said. Customers will be able to access their accounts on either a computer or mobile phone.
The new system will also allow the city to better manage outages because the city will know in real time where the power is out, instead of waiting for a customer to report an outage.
The new system will also help with load management — the process of balancing power demand so it can be easier met — and allow disconnections and reconnections to be made with a flip of a switch. In the current system, the city had to send out employees to disconnect or reconnect utilities.
Contractors installing the new meters will have a city identification badge and will be driving vehicles with the city seal and decal on them. Installation crews will notify customers when they arrive on their property that they are installing a new meter before temporarily disconnecting service.
City electric Load Management Supervisor Ricky Albertson said a customer loses power for a very short time during the installation process.
“It’s seconds,” Albertson said of how long a customer is without power. “But the whole (installation) process, capturing the old meter data and taking pictures of the meter, probably takes a few minutes.”
City electric customers will receive a door hanger saying that crews will be installing the new meter and explaining how the system works.
Installation crews, however, have been unable to install several dozen meters. That’s because crews have encountered locked gates, loose animals and even a customer who didn’t want a smart meter.
Olson said the meter upgrade is not optional.
“Access must be granted to the city in order to access our equipment,” he said. “We have one or two customers that have refused the smart meter and we are working with them at this time.”