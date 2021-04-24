The Rev. William Barber II on Saturday added his voice to those calling for the immediate release of footage from officer-worn cameras in the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. Wednesday morning in Elizabeth City by deputies of the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office.
"The tapes must be seen," Barber said during a news conference at Mt. Lebanon A.M.E. Zion Church.
Barber, president of Repairs of the Breach and former president of the N.C. State Conference of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, explained that he was in town at the invitation of Harry Daniels, an attorney representing Brown's five minor children.
"It's hard to stand here and look at these babies," Barber said, referring to Brown's children who were seated in the church fellowship hall where the event was held. "They should be on a playground somewhere."
Barber spoke about Brown as a father and a man.
"I stand here today to mourn the loss of a child of God," Barber said. "He's not a caricature. He's a man."
Barber shouted "say his name!" and community members who were present at the news conference responded "Andrew Brown."
Barber demanded transparency and accountability in Brown's slaying by a Pasquotank deputy.
"A warrant is not a license to kill," Barber said. Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten has said deputies with his department and the Dare County Sheriff's Office were serving both search and arrest warrants on Brown at his residence in the 400 block of Perry Street when a deputy shot and killed him. Seven deputies involved in the incident are on administrative leave, Wooten said Friday.
Barber said Saturday that a warrant is not an authorization to shoot someone in the back. He noted that audio of emergency communications in the aftermath of Brown's shooting includes references to someone who had been shot in the back.
"Officers of the law must be held accountable if the law is to mean anything to the rest of us," Barber said.
Barber also criticized current North Carolina law that does not permit release of body camera footage without a court order.
Daniels said a bill is being filed in the N.C. General Assembly to change that. It's important to pass "Andrew's Act," he said, a reference to Brown.
Even under current law, though, it is time for the footage to be released, Daniels said.
"We don't know what happened to Mr. Brown — other than the eyewitness accounts — but they know what happened," Daniels said. "And they know it's wrong."
An eyewitness to Brown's shooting, Demetria Williams, said in an interview this week that officers appeared to be shooting at Brown's vehicle as he was attempting to drive away from them.
She said multiple shots were fired and 14 shell casings were found in a driveway. She said it appeared to her that multiple officers were firing into the car but she couldn’t be sure if several were shooting or only one.
“He was trying to get away and they were shooting,” Williams said.
When the car came to rest Brown was slumped over, she said. Officers pulled him out of the car and started chest compressions but she concluded he was already dead.
Wooten has declined to comment on Williams' account, saying Brown's shooting death is being investigated by the State Bureau of Investigation.
At Saturday's press conference, Daniels said justice will mean arrest, prosecution and sentencing of officers who engaged in "unjustified homicide."
"We're going to seek justice," he said. "We're going to get justice. We're not just going to seek it — we're going to find it."
Glenda Thomas, who is Brown's aunt, also said the family will get justice.
"And I expect that law to be changed in North Carolina in his name," Thomas said.
She added, "my nephew didn't deserve that," referring to his fatal shooting by deputies.
Khalil Ferebee, who is Brown's son, said he only wants justice.
"With all these killings going on I never expected this to happen so close to home," he said.
Ferebee lamented that his newborn child will grow up without his grandfather.
N.C. NAACP President Anthony Spearman praised those protesting Brown's death in Elizabeth City since Wednesday for gathering peacefully.
Barber noted the protesters have been diverse in race and age.
Spearman said neither District Attorney Andrew Womble nor Sheriff Wooten had returned his calls. He said the NAACP will continue demanding the camera footage be released and is also demanding that Gov. Roy Cooper make a statement calling for the footage to be released.
Cooper in fact called for the footage to be released in a tweet Friday.