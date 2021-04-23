The Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II, a state and national civil rights activist, will attend a news conference in Elizabeth City on Saturday with the family of Andrew Brown Jr., the unarmed Black man shot and killed Wednesday by a sheriff’s deputy.
Other participants will include civil rights attorney Harry Daniels and Keith Rivers, president of the Pasquotank County NAACP chapter.
Barber is president and senior lecturer of Repairers of the Breach and co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival.
The news conference will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday. No site for the news conference has been selected yet.
The news conference will also be available online at www.breachrepairers.org/livestream.