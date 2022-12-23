...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and
extremely rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 9 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and
strong winds will combine to generate low wind chills. This
will result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia if
precautions are not taken. If you must venture outdoors...make
sure you wear a hat and gloves.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland, northeast North
Carolina and eastern and southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Civil rights icon Ruby Bridges, the first African-American child to attend the all-white William Frantz Elementary School in Louisiana in 1960, will sign copies of her children’s picture book, “I Am Ruby Bridges,” at Corolla’s Island Bookstore Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
COROLLA — A civil rights icon who helped desegregate the New Orleans school district in 1960 will sign copies of her new children’s picture book in Corolla next weekend.
Ruby Bridges, the first African-American child to attend the all-white William Frantz Elementary School in Louisiana, and whose brave walk to school, escorted by four U.S. Marshals was captured in Norman Rockwell’s painting, “The Problem We All Live With,” will sign copies of “I Am Ruby Bridges” at Corolla’s Island Bookstore Friday, Dec. 30, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The book-signing originally was scheduled for Dec. 23 but was postponed because of inclement weather.
Published in September by Scholastic, “I Am Ruby Bridges” is illustrated by Nikkolas Smith and focuses on Bridges’ enrollment in an all-white elementary school from the perspective of a 6-year-old child.
“The Outer Banks has been a special place for me since my first visit,” Bridges said in a press release. “I am grateful for the opportunity to share my story with the bright young thinkers and leaders in this beautiful part of the country as we continue our work to positively impact the hearts and minds of our nation’s youth.”
Earlier this month, local artist James Melvin’s portrait of Bridges during a recent visit to the Outer Banks was unveiled. The painting is currently on display in the Richard Etheridge Lobby at College of the Albemarle-Dare in Manteo.
Bridges is also the author of “This Is Your Time,” a children’s book which recounts her childhood experiences and includes historical photographs from the 1960s and today.
Bridges is the recipient of numerous awards, including the NAACP Martin Luther King Award, the Presidential Citizens Medal, and honorary doctorate degrees from Connecticut College, College of New Rochelle, Columbia University Teachers College, and Tulane University.
Friday’s book-signing is free and open to the public. Attendees are asked to limit the number of books to be signed to one per attendee. Attendees may bring their own copy of the book to be signed.