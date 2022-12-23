COROLLA — A civil rights icon who helped desegregate the New Orleans school district in 1960 will sign copies of her new children’s picture book in Corolla next weekend.

Ruby Bridges, the first African-American child to attend the all-white William Frantz Elementary School in Louisiana, and whose brave walk to school, escorted by four U.S. Marshals was captured in Norman Rockwell’s painting, “The Problem We All Live With,” will sign copies of “I Am Ruby Bridges” at Corolla’s Island Bookstore Friday, Dec. 30, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The book-signing originally was scheduled for Dec. 23 but was postponed because of inclement weather.