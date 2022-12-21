...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very
rough waters possible.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
&&
1 of 2
Civil rights icon Ruby Bridges, the first African-American child to attend the all-white William Frantz Elementary School in Louisiana in 1960, will sign copies of her children's picture book, "I Am Ruby Bridges," at Corolla's Island Bookstore Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
COROLLA — A civil rights icon who helped desegregate the New Orleans school district in 1960 will sign copies of her new children's picture book in Corolla on Friday.
Ruby Bridges, the first African-American child to attend the all-white William Frantz Elementary School in Louisiana, and whose brave walk to school, escorted by four U.S. Marshals was captured in Norman Rockwell's painting, "The Problem We All Live With," will sign copies of "I Am Ruby Bridges" at Corolla's Island Bookstore from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Published in September by Scholastic, "I Am Ruby Bridges" is illustrated by Nikkolas Smith and focuses on Bridges' enrollment in an all-white elementary school from the perspective of a 6-year-old child.
"The Outer Banks has been a special place for me since my first visit," Bridges said in a press release. "I am grateful for the opportunity to share my story with the bright young thinkers and leaders in this beautiful part of the country as we continue our work to positively impact the hearts and minds of our nation's youth."
Earlier this month, local artist James Melvin's portrait of Bridges during a recent visit to the Outer Banks was unveiled. The painting is currently on display in the Richard Etheridge Lobby at College of the Albemarle-Dare in Manteo.
Bridges is also the author of "This Is Your Time," a children's book which recounts her childhood experiences and includes historical photographs from the 1960s and today.
Bridges is the recipient of numerous awards, including the NAACP Martin Luther King Award, the Presidential Citizens Medal, and honorary doctorate degrees from Connecticut College, College of New Rochelle, Columbia University Teachers College, and Tulane University.
Friday's book-signing is free and open to the public. Attendees are asked to limit the number of books to be signed to one per attendee. Attendees may bring their own copy of the book to be signed.