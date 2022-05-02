Statewide civil rights and voting rights groups joined Elizabeth City residents in a march to the polls on Saturday, reminding those still seeking justice for last year’s fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. about the importance of voting.
More than 200 people attended a justice and voting rights rally in the parking lot of the K.E. White Center on the ECSU campus to mark the one-year anniversary of Brown’s death. The unarmed Black man was shot to death by three Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies attempting to serve him with drug-related arrest and search warrants on April 21, 2021.
Afterward, rally-goers marched along Edgewood Drive to the Pasquotank County Board of Elections Office to cast early votes in the May 17 city election and Democratic and Republican primaries. The Pasquotank NAACP secured a permit for the march along the city-owned Edgewood Drive from the city prior to Saturday’s event.
Marcus Bass, executive director of Advance North Carolina, was among the speakers at the rally. Noting it had been “a year since the execution of Andrew Brown Jr.,” Bass said he wanted to remind rally attendees of the role played by elected officials such as the sheriff, district attorney and judge in what he said was the decision not to hold accountable those responsible for Brown’s death.
Bass was apparently referring to District Attorney Andrew Womble’s decision in May 2021 not to file criminal charges against the three deputies, ruling Brown’s fatal shooting was justified because Brown had driven his car in the deputies’ direction. Bass also was apparently referring to Sheriff Tommy Wooten, who said the three deputies would be disciplined and retrained but not fired.
While not on the May 17 primary ballot, both Womble and Wooten are on this year’s general election ballot. Womble, a Republican, will be seeking a Superior Court judgeship in November and Wooten, also a Republican, will be seeking re-election to a second term as sheriff.
Telling the audience that May 17 is the “people’s election, Kerwin Pittman of Emancipate North Carolina encouraged Elizabeth City State University students to vote and to encourage others to vote. He told them what happens in Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County directly affects them as students.
“You could have been — and still could be — Andrew Brown Jr.,” Pittman said.
Pittman urged rally-goers to be active in encouraging others to vote and in seeking justice and equity.
“We all are organizers,” Pittman said. “Don’t wait for somebody to make the change. You make the change.”
Kalethia Harris, a senior at ECSU, was already taking Pittman’s advice. She and several other students set up under a tent at the rally handing out information about voting. Harris said she is encouraging fellow students to vote in the May 17 election.
“We want to let them know that their voice matters,” Harris said.
Cameron Sheard, president of the ECSU campus chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, told rally-goers he appreciated everyone who turned out.
“We’re here to vote,” Sheard said. “We’re here to rally. We’re here to say Andrew Brown Jr.’s name. We’re here to march for justice.”
Glenda Thomas, who is Brown’s aunt, said Saturday’s rally was about change through voting.
“We’re going to make changes here in Elizabeth City, North Carolina,” Thomas said. “We’re going to go out and vote and make changes.”
Mia Ferebee, mother of Brown’s oldest sons, said she was glad to see so many people come out “to say Brown’s name.”
Daryl Atkinson, who is the founder of Forward Justice, led the audience in a call and response: “All of us ... or none of us.”
“We deserve safety and equity,” Atkinson said.
Atkinson said it’s important to vote because the only way to get change is to elect new people who will support change. Atkinson noted that he sued the state of North Carolina to change the law over allowing felons on probation and parole to vote. The N.C. Supreme Court is set to rule on a case claiming felons should be allowed to vote after completing their prison sentence instead of after completing the full terms of their probation/parole.
Sayene Jasmin of Black Voters Matter also spoke at Saturday’s rally, encouraging everyone to remind others to vote in the upcoming election.
Kenneth Lister, founder of the local nonprofit Power of Community, said in an interview that it’s critical to remind people of the importance of voting.
“If people want change, you have to come together and vote together,” he said.
Keith Rivers, president of the Pasquotank County Branch of the NAACP, briefly fought back tears as he spoke about how Brown’s killing had hit home so profoundly for him and others.
“We are not going back to business as usual,” Rivers said.
Noting that the deputies who fired the shots at Brown are still on the job, Rivers said Wooten should have fired them for violating the office’s policy on use of deadly force.
“We will continue to ask for (Wooten’s) resignation until he does his job,” Rivers said.
The deputy director of the North Carolina ACLU told rally-goers Saturday that she and two other protesters of Brown’s killing are facing trial while those who fired the shots that killed him are not.
“We are being held more accountable that the people who actually shot (Brown) in the back of the head,” said Kristie Puckett-Williams of the North Carolina chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union.
Puckett-Williams said she, Pittman, and Deshawn Morris of Soul Catching News, still are facing trial for their role in protests following Brown’s death.
Court records indicate Puckett-Williams, Pittman and Morris all face charges of failing to disperse upon command. Trial dates for those cases had not been set as of Monday.