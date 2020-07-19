A local civil rights leader says Pasquotank County officials’ decision last week to remove the Confederate monument from public property was an important symbolic step.
Keith Rivers, president of the Pasquotank County Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, recalled last week that he and other civil rights leaders had requested Pasquotank commissioners to remove the Confederate monument in 2015.
That request came in the aftermath of the slaying of nine black congregants at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, by an avowed white supremacist.
“I think that has been a growing and a building process,” Rivers said of the movement to remove the monument. “This is something that African-Americans have understood for a long time.”
Rivers said he thinks the video of the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis has had an effect on the American public similar to the effect in 1965 of television coverage of the brutality inflicted on “Bloody Sunday” on marchers crossing the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama.
“All of America could see the brutality that took place,” Rivers said. “I wonder sometimes: If these things had not been caught on camera, where would we be?”
Rivers mentioned the videotaped beating of Rodney King by Los Angeles police 28 years ago and the riots that followed the acquittal of the officers involved.
He noted that there also has been civil unrest in some places in the wake of George Floyd’s death.
“Now people take to the streets — Black Lives Matter,” Rivers said. “Once again it has taken civil unrest to draw attention to this injustice.”
Rivers said he views the Confederate monuments as “a symbol of the systemic racism that still plagues this country.” He said that systemic racism is evident in things ranging from health care access to employment to the criminal justice system.
“These are things that Blacks have been saying and talking about for years,” Rivers said. “So yes, these monuments have to go. This is not about the Civil War.”
The main value of removing the monument from public property is symbolic, Rivers said.
“If you don’t identify the problem you don’t see solutions,” he said. “In this community (moving) the monument is the beginning. Hopefully the removing of this monument by the county commissioners will be a drive in the right direction.”
Not everyone shares Rivers’ enthusiasm for removing the monument from the courthouse square.
A.J. McPherson, who retired as a teacher from the Chesapeake, Virginia, schools and lives in Pasquotank County, said she had hoped a compromise could be reached that would allow the monument to remain at its current site.
“I think that the decision was wrong,” McPherson said. “I think there should have been a compromise.”
One compromise might have been to change the words on the monuments from “Our Heroes” to “Our Vets,” she said.
“Would ‘Our Vets’ be better?” she asked.
She said she also doesn’t see why plaques explaining different points of view on the monument couldn’t be added rather than moving it to another location.
Noting that commissioners cited concerns about safety in explaining their decision to move the monument off public property, McPherson said she doesn’t think there would be violence over the statue or attempts to take it down by force here in Elizabeth City.
“Elizabeth City has never had any big problem with something like that,” McPherson said.
She noted that when there were protests in town recently they were peaceful and no one attempted to tear down the statue.
Two problems at this point are where to put the statue and who is going to pay to move it, she said, adding she hopes the public will be given an opportunity to participate in the discussions of the Special Projects Committee about where to relocate the statue.
Hezekiah Brown called the decision by commissioners “a step in the right direction.”
But Brown said he also thinks there should have been dialogue with the United Daughters of the Confederacy and people in the community leading up to the decision.
“The best way to have a permanent solution is to have dialogue with them,” Brown said. “I would welcome that kind of conversation.”
Brown reiterated that he is pleased that the statue will be moved from public property.
“I’m happy about that,” Brown said. “But where the location should be should not be an arbitrary decision. It should be a joint decision with the Daughters of the Confederacy and the community.”
Rivers said he believes one reason protests in Pasquotank County have been peaceful is that people have understood they had a voice at the table.
“When people are at the table it creates a calming effect,” Rivers said.
In Pasquotank County there have been small-scale protests but leaders from the black community have had a voice in decision-making and that has renewed faith in the system, he said.
“As long as the line of communication remains open I think that Pasquotank County can be a strong example of how to accomplish the goal and have everything remain peaceful,” Rivers said.