Civil rights leaders the Revs. William J. Barber and T. Anthony Spearman will return to Elizabeth City on Saturday for a second clergy march in the wake of Andrew Brown Jr.'s fatal shooting by Pasquotank sheriff's deputies.
Barber, president of the Repairers of the Breach and co-chairman of the Poor People's Campaign, and Spearman, an elder in the AME Zion Church and former president of the N.C. Council of Churches, will lead a march from the former Elizabeth City Middle School to the Pasquotank County Courthouse, where a public rally and news conference will be held. The march is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.
According to a Repairers of the Breach press release, the march will include clergy of different faiths and denominations. The march and rally's purpose, according to the release, is to "demand truth, transparency and accountability in the death of Andrew Brown Jr., an unarmed Black man."
Brown was shot and killed by Pasquotank sheriff's deputies serving warrants at his Perry Street home on April 21. A Superior Court judge refused last week to release immediately to the public footage from the deputies' body cameras and vehicle dash camera showing Brown's shooting death. However, eyewitnesses have told reporters Brown was trying to drive away from the deputies when he was shot.
An independent autopsy commissioned by attorneys for Brown's family shows Brown was shot five times, four times in the arm and once in the back of the head. Radio traffic of emergency responders at Brown's residence the morning of his shooting, compiled from the website Broadcastify, also indicates someone had been shot in the back.
Repairers of the Breach is calling for release of the full body camera footage to the public and Brown's family, according to its press release. The group is also calling for an independent prosecutor to investigate Brown's shooting death, a "federal patterns and practices investigation" of Sheriff Tommy Wooten, District Attorney Andrew Womble and "the entire criminal justice system" in Pasquotank and in "any counties connected" to Brown's fatal shooting.
Some 225 clergy and other Christians marched from Mt. Lebanon A.M.E. Zion Church to Andrew Brown Jr.’s home on Perry Street during the first clergy march in response to Brown's shooting death on Wednesday, April 28.
During their approximately mile-long trek, the clergy prayed for an end to “a different kind of pandemic” — the killings of young Black men like Brown at the hands of law enforcement.
Harry Daniels, an Atlanta attorney representing the Brown family, will also attend Saturday's march and news conference.