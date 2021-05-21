Thirty days after Andrew Brown Jr. was shot and killed by Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies, religious and civil rights leaders met in Elizabeth City Friday to demand a federal investigation of the shooting.
“We are outraged with the district attorney’s actions and decisions,” said Keith Rivers, president of the Pasquotank chapter of the NAACP.
Rivers was referring to District Attorney Andrew Womble’s announcement on Tuesday that Brown’s shooting on April 21 was justified and that he would not be bringing charges against the deputies involved.
Joining Rivers before a crowd of reporters outside the Pasquotank Public Safety Building on Friday were the Rev. T. Anthony Spearman, president of the North Carolina NAACP, and Bishop William Barber, president of the Repairers of the Breach and co-chairman of the Poor People’s Campaign.
In a letter addressed to U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland, the group is calling for an independent, federal investigation of Brown’s death. The group also wants a “patterns-and-practice” investigation of Womble’s office, as well as the office of Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten.
“We will not be satisfied until this letter is sent to the U.S. Department of Justice that demands to expedite an independent investigation of Andrew Brown Jr.’s death and open an immediate pattern-and-practice investigation into the sheriff’s and district attorney’s office,” Rivers said.
The letter is signed by Rivers, Barber and Spearman.
The Justice Department investigation that the civil rights leaders are requesting apparently would be in addition to the civil rights probe currently being conducted by the Charlotte office of the FBI.
To emphasize his and his colleagues’ disappointment with Womble’s decision not to prosecute, Rivers cited the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
“Dr. King once said, ‘We are not satisfied and we will not be satisfied until justice rolls down like waters and righteousness like a mighty stream,’” Rivers said.
Rivers also renewed his calls for Wooten to stand down as sheriff.
“We are not satisfied in Pasquotank County,” Rivers said. “We are not satisfied with Sheriff Wooten’s lack of structural integrity, decision making, inability to enforce his own policies. We will not be satisfied until he resigns.”
Discussing Womble’s decision not to prosecute the officers, Barber called it “nothing less than scandalous.” He told reporters he has spoken to several attorneys, who also expressed concern about Womble’s decision.
“They have said to me that was one of the most biased, contrary-to-jurisprudence press conferences of a DA they had ever seen,” Barber said. “First, the DA is not the defense lawyer for the deputy. He’s supposed to be for the people.”
Barber also questioned the timing of Womble’s press conference, which was held a day before Superior Court Judge Eula Reid’s investiture ceremony on Wednesday. Barber had incorrectly stated that Reid’s ceremony also was held Tuesday.
Barber also addressed a point Womble made to defend his decision the deputies’ shooting of Brown was justified.
“Thirdly, why did he keep repeating, ‘We couldn’t let him go?’” Barber asked. “Who ever heard of that? This is not dead or alive. A warrant is not a license to kill.”
Barber continued to express his frustration.
“We couldn’t let him go?” he asked. “We couldn’t let him go? First of all, where was he going?”
Barber also asked why weren’t measures taken beforehand to ensure Brown couldn’t drive away, an action that prompted the deputies to fire at Brown’s vehicle.
“If you were concerned about exiting, why didn’t you block the streets off?” he asked.
Brown was shot after he tried driving away from his home on Perry Street after deputies arrived to attempt to serve a search warrant.
Barber also questioned the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office’s use of a heavily armed Special Operations and Tactics team to serve the warrant. He also raised a question that’s been asked several times since Brown’s death: why city police were not involved in serving the warrant on Brown.
“Why didn’t you make sure that the city chief of police knew you were having a tactical, SWAT-like team in a residential and school zone?” Barber asked.
Perry Street is only about two blocks from P.W. Moore Elementary School, off Roanoke Avenue.
Barber next asked the audience to forgive him, saying he rarely, if ever, uses foul language.
“Now, I don’t normally cuss,” he said. “But what the hell kind of fools do you think we are?”