Civil rights leaders say they plan to seek a federal investigation of both the Pasquotank Sheriff's Office and the District Attorney's Office in the wake of DA Andrew Womble's decision this week not to seek criminal charges against the sheriff's deputies who shot and killed Andrew Brown Jr. last month.
The Rev. William Barber II of Repairers of the Breach, the Rev. Anthony Spearman of the N.C. NAACP, and Pasquotank NAACP President Keith Rivers said they plan to hold a press conference in Elizabeth City later today to renew their call for the federal probe.
According to a press release, the civil rights leaders plan to send an amended letter to the U.S. Justice Department demanding an expedited federal investigation of Brown's death and launch of a "patten-and-practice" investigation of both the Pasquotank Sheriff's Office and Womble's office.
The group also said a delegation will hand-deliver the amended letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland in Washington, D.C.
The group said today's press conference, which gets underway in front of the Pasquotank Public Safety Building at 1 p.m., is being held on the one-month anniversary of Brown's death and in response to the "inexcusable and biased" press conference Womble held on Tuesday.
At that press conference, Womble announced he would not be seeking criminal charges against the three deputies who shot and killed Brown April 21 while attempting to serve drug-related search and arrest warrants.
Womble said charges weren't warranted because the deputies' use of deadly force was justified given Brown's actions to thwart their efforts to arrest him. Womble said his review of the State Bureau of Investigation's investigative report on Brown's fatal shooting, video footage from the deputies' body cameras, interviews with the deputies and other evidence, showed Brown used his vehicle as a weapon, driving toward deputies and putting their lives and the lives of others in jeopardy.