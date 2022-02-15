For years, Elizabeth City officials have warned that diminishing capacity at the wastewater treatment plant could put the city at risk of having a moratorium placed on any new development if fixes aren’t planned and funded soon.
But interim City Manager Ralph Clark told City Council Monday night that his research into the issue says otherwise.
“It’s not as bad as we might think,” Clark said.
Even so, Clark strongly encouraged City Council to begin fixes to the city’s aging wastewater system to address limited capacity at the sewer plant. Those fixes include elimination of the infiltration of rainwater into the sewer system and upgrades to the existing plant.
The availability of federal money to help improve the system is another reason to begin addressing issues, he said.
Council took Clark’s advice, approving the hiring of an outside consultant to develop a plan for spending the $5.6 million in federal COVID relief funds that have already been allotted to the city.
The city will pay McGill Associates up to $50,000 to develop an action plan for spending the COVID funds. McGill will also assist the city in securing up to an additional $15 million from the separate American Rescue Plan.
“‘Moratorium’ is about as ugly a word as you want to get attached to your city as far as wastewater,” Clark said. “A moratorium basically says no sewer hookups at all.’’
Clark told council that the city’s situation is not all “doom and gloom” and that the wastewater plant is not “even close” to being at capacity.
The current plant has a daily capacity of 4.5 million gallons but the city averaged 3.3 million gallons per day in 2021. When the plant opened in 1996 the average was 2.25 MGD.
“You really haven’t pushed the plant to the limit,” Clark said. “The average daily flow (last year) was right around 73 percent (of capacity). This gives you room to start addressing things.”
Since becoming interim city manager last October, Clark said he has spent considerable time “trying to figure out” what was going on regarding capacity at the plant.
Clark said extensive conversations with Robert Tankard with the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality revealed that the city is not facing any moratoriums in the near future.
“We have enough capacity remaining for the capital projects that we have going on and been talking about,” Clark said.
Clark told council that NCDEQ uses two standards to determine capacity — the 80-percent rule and the 90-percent rule. When the city plant reaches 80 percent capacity, or 3.6 MGD, the city is supposed to begin the planning process to correct problems. At 90 percent, or 4 MGD, the city is required to have a plan designed and ready for construction.
“That (90-percent) means having all the permitting, funding in place,” Clark said. “If you don’t that is when they (NCDEQ) will halt your connections. They will do this, I have seen it happen.”
Council voted 6-1 to have McGill formulate a plan for fixes. Councilors Billy Caudle, Darius Horton, Jeannie Young, Michael Brooks, Chris Ruffieux and Kem Spence voted yes. Councilor Johnnie Walton voted against the move.
Council was told last month by two different consultants that around $23 million is needed to begin fixing sewer lines and upgrading the wastewater plant in the next three to four years.
The bulk of that money — around $14 million — was recommended to be spent at the plant installing an equalization storage system and upgrading the plant’s headworks.
The storage system would be two large storage units capable of storing wastewater during heavy rain events. The storage tanks would be 20 feet deep and could store a total of 2 million gallons of wastewater.
The headworks is at the front of the system and takes out trash and other debris.
It was also recommended that the city spend $9 million to fix two of several problematic sewer sheds in the city’s wastewater collection system where rainwater is infiltrating the sewer system.
Clark said all of $5.6 million already allocated to the city can be used for sewer projects.
“I am recommending that we take the allocation from the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund and allocate it to resolving some of these issues,” Clark said. “You have funds here available to do this. It’s time to take some action. It doesn’t make sense to continue talking about it.”
Walton said he thought the city was moving too fast spending the federal funding. He suggested looking at spending money to map the city’s sewer lines, which was a recommendation from one of the consultants.
“We have years to spend it,” Walton said. “Mapping of the city is going to be so crucial in the years to come. I think it is going to be very crucial. Mapping the city will be very important to us 20 years from now.”