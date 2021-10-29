Elizabeth City will name an interim city police chief Monday morning to replace departing Public Safety Director and Police Chief Eddie Buffaloe Jr.
Interim City Manager Ralph Clark said the interim chief will be announced at 8 a.m. Monday. Clark, however, refused to say who would be appointed to the position, saying only the interim pick is currently working for the city.
Clark said that the interim police chief will not assume the role of public safety director, which leads both the police and fire departments.
“Those two departments (police and fire) will report directly to the manager,” Clark said.
Clark said the city “explored” finding a retired police chief for the interim role of chief.
“There are none available at this time,” Clark said. “We looked in-house and we found someone we believe is suitable.”
The city police department does employ a deputy police chief: James Avens. He did not immediately return a voicemail message left on his phone Friday afternoon.
Whoever is chosen interim police chief, the person will carry that title until at least the spring when a new city manager is expected to be hired.
Clark said the city will lay the ground work for the search for the city's next police chief. But the new manager will hire the next police chief.
“Council and I agree that the new city manager will make that selection,” Clark said.
He said the target date for hiring the next city manager is February.
“We will get ads out,” Clark said. “We try to have it where the timing is such that the new manager will be here for the selection of (police chief) finalists and the interviews.”
Clark also said that City Council and new manager will determine whether the new police chief or someone else will also hold the title of public safety director.
“That is a unique position that takes a unique person,” Clark said.
Buffaloe became the city’s police chief in December 2012 and he was appointed public safety director in May by former City Manager Montre Freeman. Buffaloe received a $12,000 raise when he was appointed public safety director and was making $120,000 a year.
Buffaloe will be sworn in as the N.C. Department of Public Safety secretary on Monday after being named to the position by Gov. Roy Cooper on Sept. 28. His last day with the city is Sunday.
As Public Safety director, Buffaloe managed and led all technical, financial, legal and day-to-day operations of both the fire and police departments. That included law enforcement, crime and fire prevention, investigations, fire inspections, training and community relations for the departments.
Clark also said the city's new manager will also hire a new finance director. That position has been open since Evelyn Benton retired in September.
“We have two key positions open,” Clark said.