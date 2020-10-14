A recreation professional from Hampton, Virginia, is Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County's new director of parks and recreation.
City Council Monday night named former Hampton, Va. Parks, Recreation & Leisure Services Deputy Director Sean Clark to the post.
Clark’s salary will be $82,450 annually and he will start work on Oct. 20. Clark replaces Dexter Harris, who abruptly resigned in June after being on the job a little over three years. Harris was making $81,176.
Clark has more than 25 years of experience in parks and recreation and is a Certified Parks and Recreational Professional. Clark has worked for parks and recreation departments in Newport News, Norfolk and Virginia Beach.
Clark’s position with Hampton Parks and Recreation was eliminated earlier this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Clark was one of three finalists that interviewed for the position last week and went through an assessment center conducted by interim City Manager Eddie Buffaloe and County Manager Sparty Hammett. Clark and the other two finalists also participated in a meet-and-greet with city and county officials.
“The assessment center consisted of five elements including an interview with the county manager and myself, an interview with a technical panel and peers,” Buffaloe said. “Based on the assessment center, I requested City Council confirm (Clark). County Manager Sparty Hammett and myself found Clark to be the best candidate and fit for our organizations.”
Buffaloe said Clark brings a wealth of experience to parks and recreation.
“Some of his duties (in Hampton) included oversight of planning, development, and administration of the city’s parks, recreation and leisure facilities, projects, programs and activities,” Buffaloe said. “However, due to COVID-19, his position was eliminated through the city of Hampton’s reduction-in-force process.”
Hammett said all three finalists brought impressive credentials to the position but that Clark stood out during his interview.
“(Clark’s) experience really came through in the interview process,” Hammett said. “(Clark) is a good fit for the city and county and he has the right personality for the job.”
Clark earned a bachelor of science degree in public and military recreation from Old Dominion University and a master of science degree in public management from Troy University.