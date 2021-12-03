Elizabeth City officials were still saying little Friday morning about Thursday afternoon's shooting that left three people dead, including a 3-year-old girl, and a fourth person wounded.
The State Bureau of Investigation has joined the investigation of the shootings, interim City Manager Ralph Clark said.
Police said Thursday night that 39-year-old De'Shay Berry, 3-year-old Allura Pledger and 18-year-old Jaquan White died from gunshot wounds in the incident reported just after 5 p.m. near the intersection of Perry and Jordan streets.
Interim Police Chief Larry James and Clark both said police will issue a press release later today updating the public on the investigation.
Asked if police had determined a motive for the deadly shooting, James responded by saying it was still “an active investigation.’’
When asked if the shooting was domestic related or if there was a gunman on the loose, James again responded by saying it was “an active investigation.”
Clark said Friday morning that new information on the shooting wouldn’t be released “until we get a little further into the investigation.”
“We don’t want to disclose information that might harm the case,” Clark said.
When asked if the investigation involved the possibility of gunman being on the loose, Clark responded by saying “it could be.”
“I just don’t think that at this point anyone is able to answer that question,” Clark said.
Clark did say that the SBI has been brought in to assist with the case.
“Based on what I am hearing, it is a pretty large case to deal with and try to gather all the pieces from,” Clark said. “It’s a pretty significant event.”
A spokeswoman for the SBI said Friday the agency provided crime scene assistance to Elizabeth City police. She deferred questions about the shooting to local police.
According to police, Berry and Pledger were residents of the 100 block of Scarborough St., Manteo. White was a resident of the 1200 block of Winston St., Elizabeth City. Police have not said if Berry and Pledger were related.