Elizabeth City State University Chancellor Dr. Karrie Dixon called the Class of 2021 the “class of resilience” during the university’s 172nd commencement ceremony Saturday morning at the Robert L. Vaughan Center.
“They have been through a lot,” Dixon told the hundreds of family and friends of the 218 graduates gathered for the in-person ceremony in the Vaughan Center. “Celebrate them the best that you can and as much as you can. Vikings, we are resilient, and we are blessed.’’
Resilient is how graduate Lydia Kearney can also be best described. The Roanoke Rapids resident also said she felt blessed in receiving her college degree Saturday.
Over three decades after dropping out of high school after finishing the 9th grade, Dixon handed a bachelor’s of social work degree to the 48-year-old Kearney.
“I am so happy and proud of myself,” Kearney said.
Kearney flashed a wide smile while walking off the stage and into the next chapter of her life. Kearney plans to get her master’s degree in social work at UNC-Pembroke next May before putting her education to work she said “helping others.”
Anita Brown-Graham, a professor of public law and government at the UNC School of Government, delivered Saturday’s commencement address. She noted that the graduates grew up in the “turbulent times” of war, financial downturns, social unrest and response to daily atrocities as well as the unprecedented global COVID-19 pandemic.
Brown-Graham said it was the graduates’ turn “to lead.”
“Today, we find our country at a turning point, a turning point as significant since any time since the outbreak of World War II,” Brown-Graham said. “You have been shaped by these factors and they have prepared you for your purpose. It is your turn to take the lead.”
Currituck resident Olivia Vaughan was named the 2021 Bearer of the Mace, which is given to the graduate with the highest grade point average. Vaughan, 24, earned a degree in elementary education with a concentration in psychology while compiling a 3.96 GPA.
Vaughan, who is the fourth member of her family to graduate from ECSU, was told just two days before graduation that she would be the Bearer of the Mace and that she was surprised when she learned of the honor.
“I wasn’t expecting it,” Vaughan said. “I knew I had done well, but I did not realize I was at the very, very top. I’m proud of myself because it’s a big accomplishment that I wasn’t expecting.’’
Vaughan did her student teaching at Shawboro Elementary in Currituck and was then hired as a 5th grade teacher last November. Vaughan’s said her mother, Daun Belangia, who is the assistant principal at Currituck Middle School, helped inspire her to become an educator.
“I watched her through her career, and I just really feel in love with it,” Vaughan said. “I always enjoyed helping other students when I was in school.’’
Vaughan, like all her fellow graduates, completed part of her degree work virtually because of the pandemic and she said that experience helped her as she did her student teaching.
“It gives you an appreciation for in-person learning,” Vaughan said.
Demond Holley of Bertie received a bachelor’s of science degree in kinesiology and plans to find work in Raleigh to gain experience before hopefully opening his own personal training business.
“I want to find work and get that experience,” Holley said. “I was an athlete in high school and I know how to bounce back from injuries. I want to help athletes come back from injuries and become better players.’’
Holley transferred to ECSU from Chowan University in 2017.
“I have loved every minute of my time here,” Holley said.
One of the biggest rounds of applause Saturday occurred when Lt. Col. Robert Freeman of the school’s Department of Military Science gave the oath of office to newly commissioned U.S. Army 2nd lieutenants Nyla Harris of Camden, Alexandra Gummere of Edenton and Alise Howell of Tarboro.
“All military members begin their career by accepting an oath of office,” Freeman said. “The oath of office represents an officer’s right of passage from cadet to a commissioned officer on behalf of the president of the United States. The oath affirms a commitment to defend the American people and our way of life against all enemies, both foreign and domestic.”
Dixon then presented Harris, Gummere and Howell a challenge coin from the university.
“I want you to carry this with you for the rest of your life so you know the Viking family is always with you,” Dixon said.
Kearney, the social work graduate from Roanoke Rapids, said social work “choose me” after working as a certified nursing assistant for 15 years while also raising her two sons.
“With the COVID pandemic, we are going to need a lot of social workers,” Kearney said. “I would like to work with the elderly, the geriatrics. But I also have a passion for our students who need social work as well.”
Kearney started her college journey in 2017 after the oldest of her two sons, Anthony, graduated from ECSU with a degree in education. She received an associate’s degree from Halifax Community College before enrolling at ECSU.
Kearney’s younger son, Samuel, will graduate from Roanoke Rapids High School in two weeks.
“I thought it would be awesome for both of us to graduate,” Kearney said.
Neither of Kearney’s two sons were able to make Saturday’s graduation. Anthony Kearney had to attend the graduation of the KIPP School where he works in Gaston while Samuel had to work.
But Kearney snapped plenty of photos with her phone, including a few selfies as she waited to receive her degree.
“I know that they are proud of their mother,” Kearney said. “My story is such an incredible comeback. A ninth-grade dropout, many ups and downs and tribulations as a Black American woman, but I knew education was the key.”
Kearney works as a school secretary and said money was tight while attending college. Kearney used a federal Pell Grant to pay for part of her education
“I have to pay my bills and pay cash for school because I have no Pell Grant left,” Kearney said. “I make sure that I ration things and live within my means.”
Kearney praised the faculty at the ECSU for working with her during her two years at the school.
“I’m so happy to be a part of Elizabeth City State University,” Kearney said. “It’s a great university to start over again. They are very helpful to older students like myself, who is 48 years old.’’