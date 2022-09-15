moth boat file photo

Moth boat sailors participate in the Classic Moth Boat Nationals on the Pasquotank River in September 2017. This year’s races are scheduled to get underway Saturday at 11 a.m. and at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

 The Daily Advance

A class of small sailboats first raced in Elizabeth City more than nine decades ago will be racing across the Pasquotank River again this weekend.

The Classic Moth Boat Nationals get underway in the Elizabeth City harbor Saturday at 11 a.m. and continue on Sunday starting at 10 a.m.