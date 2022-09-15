Moth boat sailors participate in the Classic Moth Boat Nationals on the Pasquotank River in September 2017. This year’s races are scheduled to get underway Saturday at 11 a.m. and at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
A class of small sailboats first raced in Elizabeth City more than nine decades ago will be racing across the Pasquotank River again this weekend.
The Classic Moth Boat Nationals get underway in the Elizabeth City harbor Saturday at 11 a.m. and continue on Sunday starting at 10 a.m.
According to Sarah Pugh, about 20 moth boats are expected to take part in the annual two-day competition. The boats are called “moths” because they “appear to flit across the water,” she said.
The one-seat moth boat traces its origins to 1929, when the first was designed and built by Joel Van Sant at the Elizabeth City Shipyard. The boat’s single sail is roughly 75 square feet in size and while the boat is tiny, it’s also quick and nimble. For competition purposes, a participant’s boat must not exceed 11 feet in length or weigh more than 75 pounds.
There are a variety of moth boat types. Some are made of wood, while others are made of fiber glass. A vintage class moth boat might weigh more and move slower on the water than other classes, while other moth boats are designed as sailing hydrofoils.
Many of the competitors in the Classic Moth Boat Nationals are local sailors but others hail from other states like South Carolina, New Jersey and Florida, Pugh said.
Each competes in a classification division. Past classifications have included a Generation 1 division, a Generation 2 division and a Vintage Class division. There’s also a Women’s division and a Youth division.
“Some of these boats are sailed by people in their mid-70s and some are sailed by people as young as 15,” Pugh said.
Saturday’s racing is expected to get underway at 11 a.m. and last until about 2 p.m. or 3 p.m., depending “on how well the wind participates,” Pugh said. Trophies will be presented to the winning sailors in the various categories on Sunday afternoon after the races are completed.
Pugh and her husband live in Maryland but own a home at 900 Riverside Avenue. For a number of years, they’ve opened their backyard, which fronts the river, to any spectator interested in getting a closer look at the races. In fact, one of the racing course’s turning marks is across from their pier.
The Pughs plan to extend the same invitation this year. “Anybody who is interested in the racing is invited,” she said.
In past years, race spectators have set up their lawn chairs in the Pughs’ backyard and on their pier. The couple plan to set up porta potties.