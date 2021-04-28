Some 225 clergy and other Christians marched from Mt. Lebanon A.M.E. Zion Church to Andrew Brown Jr.’s home on Perry Street Wednesday.
During their approximately mile-long trek, they prayed for an end to “a different kind of pandemic” — the killings of young Black men like Brown at the hands of law enforcement. Brown was shot to death by Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies while they were serving a search warrant at his residence on Perry Street April 21.
The Rev. Javan Leach, pastor of Mt. Lebanon A.M.E. Zion Church, stood on the steps of the church before the march began and marveled at more than 200 clergy and other Christians who gathered for the event.
“This is a beautiful sight here,” Leach said of the assembly.
The Rev. Benny Oakes, pastor of First United Methodist Church in Elizabeth City, agreed.
“We have so many people from so many churches all across the land here today, and that itself is a witness,” Oakes said.
In front of Brown’s home on Perry Street, Leach told the group “something happened here that seems to me to be a whole different kind of pandemic.”
Rosa Brown, who is married to a first cousin of Andrew Brown Jr., stood with the assembly on Perry Street and walked with the clergy back to the church.
“It means a lot,” Brown said of the clergy members and other Christians who came together for Wednesday’s event.
Brown said she hopes the Christian witness will speak to the conscience of people in the community. She also prays and hopes protests in the wake of Brown’s death do not turn violent.
Christian Gilyard, an Elizabeth City resident who has been a persistent protester since Brown’s death — he was among the seven protesters arrested Tuesday night who were charged with disorderly conduct for violating the city’s 8 p.m. curfew — said he appreciated the passion for justice that he saw and heard from the church leaders.
“I love it,” Gilyard said as he stood on the front steps of Mt. Lebanon A.M.E. Zion church after the march. “We’re all brothers and sisters in the eyes of God. I appreciate church people of any denomination that came to support the community.”
Matt Wood, a Presbyterian who does some lay ministry, said he thinks it’s critical to look at how policing is being done.
Wood fought back tears at times as he spoke about how moved he was to see hundreds of Christians from so many places, so many denominations and of diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds coming together to witness for peace, unity and justice.
“We can have peace and we can have justice,” Wood said. “These two things can co-exist.”
Wood said the challenge is to build back what has been torn down.
On Perry Street at the site of Brown’s home where he was killed, prayers were offered by a dozen Christian leaders.
Among them were Bishop Hope Morgan Ward of the N.C. Conference of the United Methodist Church, Oakes, Prebyterian pastor Elizabeth Whitmer, Missonary Baptist pastor Antonio Williams, A.M.E. Zion pastor Miracle Parker, Faithway Apostolic Church pastor Ernest Sutton, Episcopal priest Daniel Cenci, Church of God in Christ pastor Nathan Butler, Lutheran pastor Matt Brunoehler, A.M.E. Zion pastor Fondella Leigh, Disciples of Christ pastor Donald Waltz, United Methodist district superintendent Ismael Ruiz-Millan, and A.M.E. Zion presiding elder Donald Jones.
Jones urged Christians to continue working for justice and peace.
“I don’t want to see anyone lose their son or their daughter because we got lazy,” Jones said.
In between the different prayers, Leach led the assembly in a chant of “Not another one!”
Leach mentioned that the Church of Jesus Christ had been called out by protesters.
“It’s now the time for the church to respond to that call,” he said.