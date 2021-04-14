A local substance abuse treatment councilor wants a Narcan kit in every home in Elizabeth City.
On Thursday night, Charlene Powell will come 400 kits closer to achieving her goal.
“My goal is to have a kit in every house in Elizabeth City,” Powell said Monday.
Powell, who owns Vertex South LLC treatment and counseling service, is hosting “Elizabeth City, NC — Operation Take Back” at American Legion Post 223, located at 611 S. Martin Street.
The event begins at 6 p.m. and will provide free Naloxone training and Narcan kits to attendees. Powell said she has received 400 kits to distribute free to area households.
The drug naloxone, known by its brand name Narcan, is an opiate-antagonist that blocks the effects of opioids, particularly in the case of a heroin overdose or overdose caused by other opiate-based drugs. It can be administered either by an injection, intravenously or it can be spayed into the patient’s nose.
Powell said police, fire and emergency medical services personnel are doing a fine job administering Narcan to patients suffering an overdose. Those officials need help, though, in keeping up with the many cases of overdoses in the community, Powell said.
Providing residents with Narcan kits could save more lives that otherwise would have been lost to drug abuse, Powell believes.
For more information about Thursday’s free Narcan clinic and kit distribution, contact Powell at 252-312-9572.