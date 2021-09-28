A City Council closed session late Monday night to discuss a personal matter ended because of a lack of a quorum when Mayor Bettie Parker and councilors Johnnie Walton and Kem Spence left the meeting.
Parker, Spence and Walton also did not return to the regular session and City Council could not officially adjourn that meeting because of a lack of a quorum.
Only Councilors Jeannie Young, Billy Caudle, Michael Brooks and Chris Ruffieux remained. Councilors Gabriel Adkins and Darius Horton were absent from both the regular meeting and the closed session.
City Council placed City Manager Montre Freeman on paid administrative leave last month and the closed session was held presumably to discuss Freeman’s status. But no city officials would discuss what the closed session was about, describing it only as a personnel matter.
Parker said “as always” she can’t talk about what was discussed in closed session but added that her “absence” was not an attempt to deny a quorum.
“I have never done that in the past and I do not foresee it being done in the future,” Parker said in an email.
Caudle said it was frustrating to not have a quorum after Parker, Walton and Spence left the closed session.
“Yes, (it was frustrating) to say the least,” Caudle said Tuesday. “Last night, the mayor apparently didn’t like what was going on so she walked out of the meeting.”
Young said council was in closed session conducting city business with a quorum present when the Parker, Walton and Spence left.
“They abruptly left in the middle of the meeting, without adjourning the meeting and without returning to open session, leaving less than a quorum and preventing the council from doing the city’s business,” Young said.
Walton said he doesn’t believe that he left the closed session early.
“I don’t know if you call it leaving early or not,” Walton said. “I left the meeting room when there was a gavel to make a motion to adjourn. I moved that motion.”
After leaving the closed session after it “adjourned” and before the regular session resumed, Walton said councilors were doing “other things.”
“So, we just left,” Walton said.
When City Council came back into regular session, City Attorney William Morgan said that no official action could be taken because of a lack of a quorum.
“We are not able to actually close the meeting or adjourn the meeting officially,” Morgan said. “Since we don’t have a quorum, we cannot take any more official action tonight. I wanted to make that statement for the public’s benefit.”
Morgan said Tuesday that in his opinion the meeting wasn’t properly adjourned.
“I do not believe that it was,” Morgan said.
Brooks also said the meeting wasn’t properly adjourned. He blamed Parker for what happened.
“Bettie doesn’t know the rules,” he said. “You have to come out of closed session and go back into open session and vote to adjourn the meeting. You can’t just get up and leave, which is what she did.”
Brooks said a majority of the councilors in the meeting were poised to take a vote when Parker shut the meeting down by walking out. He declined to say what the vote was designed to do but said “it wasn’t going to go the way she (Parker) wanted it to.”
Brooks said his criticism of Parker extends beyond Monday’s closed session.
“She also doesn’t know that the mayor in Elizabeth City is a ‘weak’ position,’” he said. “A mayor here can’t make a motion, can’t vote unless there’s a tie and can’t take part in discussions — and she tries to do all those things.”
Brooks claimed Parker also “will give you the floor” to speak and “then take the floor” from you.
“She’ll intervene if she doesn’t like what you’re saying. She’ll try to control what you’re trying to say,” he said.
Brooks said he plans to address his concerns about Parker’s conduct at Monday’s closed session during the next council meeting.
“It’s disturbing and disappointing when you’ve got somebody who’s been chairing meetings for four years and they still don’t know the rules,” he said. “She’s got to go.”
