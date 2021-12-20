Closing Time

Closing Time

Powell's Roadside Market employee Abby Harrison (background) breaks down the Christmas tree display area at the company's location at the corner of Halstead Boulevard and South Hughes Street Monday afternoon. Monday was the last day the Christmas tree lot was open and only about a dozen trees remained. Powell's employee Jessica Kerns didn't know the exact number of trees that were sold, only that it was "a lot." The remaining trees were moved to Powell's location in Sligo.

 Paul Nielsen/The Daily Advance