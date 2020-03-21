College of The Albemarle has joined other colleges and K-12 schools in moving its courses to an online format as part of its response to the coronavirus. However, it is continuing in-person instruction for vitally needed emergency responders and health care workers.
The college said in a press release Friday that programs still featuring face-to-face training include basic law enforcement training; fire training; emergency medical and rescue training; and nursing training, which includes courses for those studying to become registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and certified nursing assistants.
The college said it will also offer other in-person training courses specifically requested by public safety and public health response agencies, including the military.
Healthcare clinicals are continuing either at clinical sites, if permitted by the site, or through simulation, the college said.
In those programs where face-to-face instruction is continuing, students and faculty follow appropriate social distancing and safety measures; students are not penalized if they opt to delay instruction; and students are provided appropriate personal protective equipment, if applicable.
To help students who don’t have adequate internet service or computer equipment, COA is keeping open designated lab space at each campus. The areas will maintain 6 feet of social distancing and regular sanitizing of space and equipment.
Access to buildings is being limited to a central access point on each campus. In Currituck it’s the front entrance to the building; in Dare it’s the main entrance to the Russell Twiford Building; in Edenton-Chowan it’s Building 4; and in Elizabeth City it’s the front entrance to the AE Building.
The college asked any student with questions or concerns to email them to coacares@albemarle.edu.