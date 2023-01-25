Cloudy with periods of rain. Becoming windy for the afternoon. High 64F. SSE winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Windy with a steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 48F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From noon today to noon EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
COA: Adult learners can qualify for up to $750 in GEER funding
College of The Albemarle has received state funds to help adults acquire credentials college officials say are needed to land good-paying jobs.
COA Chief Financial Officer Susan Gentry and COA President Jack Bagwell mentioned the funds during COA Trustees' Finance Committee meeting last week.
The Workforce Resilience Grant Program, which is funded by the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, or GEER, allocated $55,569 to COA to provide eligible students. Each student could receive up to $750 or the cost of the course fee if it exceeds $750.
An example of a course that would exceed the base amount of $750 would be COA's Truck Driver Training Program, which costs $1,200.
To be eligible for the funds a student must be a North Carolina resident and enroll in a course or courses designated as leading to an "essential" or "career" level NC Workforce Credential.
Students can use the scholarship funds to cover the cost of needs like tuition, fees, books, supplies, credentialing tests, transportation or childcare. Funds may only support instruction provided directly by the state's community colleges.
The funding is part of $5 million statewide that was allocated by the State Board of Community Colleges at its meeting on Oct. 21, according to a memo to community college leaders from Barbara Boyce, interim associate vice president of workforce and continuing education programs for the State Office of Community Colleges.
"The intent of the funding is to remove access barriers to high-quality, in-demand, sustaining-wage careers for North Carolinians," according to Boyce's memo.
Each participating college is authorized to determine grant award amounts based on student needs, local industry needs, number of eligible students, and cost of the course or pathway. The amount is limited to up to either $750 per course or the total cost of the course or courses that make up the pathway.
The college's allocation is based on the college’s budget full-time equivalency.