Students in College of The Albemarle’s Agribusiness Technology Program are learning skills they can put to use either in an agribusiness career or in the classroom at N.C. State University.
Although some of those who earn the program’s associate degree in agribusiness technology move directly into the workforce, many transfer into programs at the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at N.C. State University.
In fact of the 13 students currently enrolled in COA’s Agribusiness Technology Program, 70-80 percent plan to transfer to NCSU, according to Felix Buabeng, agribusiness technology instructor and the program’s coordinator.
COA and NCSU have an articulation agreement that allows program graduates to transfer seamlessly into programs at NCSU’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.
Buabeng said COA and N.C. A&T State University, the other land grant agriculture school in the University of North Carolina System, have also been in discussion about an articulation agreement.
“I think it’s near completion,” Buabeng said of the agreement.
Buabeng said the agribusiness technology degree is designed to equip students with academic expertise and the business, technical skills and interpersonal skills needed to succeed in agribusiness careers.
“Those are some of the kinds of skills we want to help them to get before they go out into the workforce,” he said.
Of those students who plan to move directly into the workforce, many are working on their family farms or were already working in the agriculture industry. They enrolled in COA’s program to update their skills.
While many of the jobs students have are on farms, others are with agricultural equipment companies or in other areas such as greenhouse management.
“It’s diverse,” Buabeng said of students’ career paths. “Right now I know about three students who are already in there,” referring to the agriculture program at NCSU. Other students are likely to follow that route next year, he said.
“We do hope to see the number increase,” he said.
Dylan Woodley, a student the COA agribusiness program, hopes to work full-time for Nutrien, a company he interned with last summer and will work part-time for this summer.
“I chose this program because I grew up in a farming community and have always been interested in agriculture,” Woodley said. “I enjoy working outdoors and enjoy the ‘science’ part of the job, taking soil samples, etc. This program has taught me so much about all the aspects of farming, including animal science and the business management side of it.”
Woodley said Buabeng is very knowledgeable and great at helping students learn what is needed to be successful.
“I live in Creswell, and my hope is to have a job here and stay close to home,” he said.
Carissa Bobko, a student in the program from Elizabeth City, will graduate after completing a summer semester at COA this year.
“After graduation, I plan on gaining more work experience and hands-on knowledge in a greenhouse work setting,” Bobko said.
Bobko’s career goal is to own her own business — probably a greenhouse operation.
“I knew I wanted to study agriculture in college but I selected College of The Albemarle’s agriculture program because it was affordable and close to home,” Bobko said. “I also wanted to help build a foundation for the new program in my hometown.”
Bobko said Buabeng is “extremely helpful and makes the courses enjoyable.” She added that she appreciates local farmers and organizations that have made donations to the growing agribusiness program.
A lifelong Pasquotank resident, Bobko is interested in possibly working elsewhere in the U.S. But she does hope to complete an internship locally.
According to Buabeng, the COVID-19 pandemic might have hurt enrollment in the program somewhat this past year. But he believes new avenues, including a career pathway program in cooperation with area high schools, will help attract more students.
Students also are growing more accustomed to online instruction or a mix of in-person and online classes, he notes
“Now students are getting used to the online classes and the blended classes,” Buabeng said. “So we are envisioning a higher enrollment rate for next year with online classes and blended classes.”
Last year’s sudden transition to remote learning was not an easy one.
“When we shifted most of our classes online it was a challenge,” Buabenf said. “But now they are figuring out how to take the classes online. They are getting comfortable with that.”
But some students are very eager to take in-person classes, he said, and now there are again some in-person options.
Buabeng said currently he is teaching three classes in person; he’s teaching others online.
The program’s growth is likely to accelerate once more classes are available in person, he said.
“It is growing gradually,” Buabeng said, adding the growth likely will speed up once the pandemic is under control.
“There is so much that we want to do with this program,” Buabeng said.