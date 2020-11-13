The College of The Albemarle Alumni Association is offering several inducements to help grow its membership as part of the ongoing celebration of COA’s 60th anniversary.
To help increase the number of lifetime members, the alumni association is reducing the cost from $100 to $60.
In addition, the COA alum who refers the most alumni to join the association through Dec. 4 will win a will package donated by the Hornthal, Riley, Ellis & Maland law firm. The package has a $600 value. Alumni who receive a referral notice should include the fellow alumni’s name in the “referred by” space on the membership form.
The COA Alumni Association is also launching a raffle for a chance to win a one-week stay at “Over The Dune,” a 3,000-square-foot, six-bedroom Outer Banks home located on the beach road in Kitty Hawk.
Raffle tickets will be sold for $50 and only 150 tickets will be sold. The raffle is open to the public and the winner can choose to make their stay between March 15 and April 15, 2021, based on availability.
The raffle drawing will be held on Friday, Dec. 4. To check out the cottage and to purchase a raffle ticket, visit www.albemarle.edu/alumni-drive.
Proceeds raised will benefit COA Cares, an initiative that helps students who may be struggling with an unexpected financial burden that could hinder completion of their degree program. COA Cares provides students gas cards, food and interview-appropriate clothing.
For information, visit www.albemarle.edu/alumni or call Ciara Spence at ciara_spence27@albemarle.edu.