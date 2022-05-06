Both the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools and Perquimans County Schools will dismiss classes at 12:30 p.m. today ahead of severe thunderstorms expected to cross the region later this afternoon.
In ECPPS, elementary schools will release at 12:30 p.m. and the middle, high schools and Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Early College will release at 1:30 p.m.
The Perquimans County Schools also plan to release at 12:30 p.m.
In Currituck County a districtwide early release was already scheduled, but because of the weather forecast the district announced it would be releasing Corolla, Gibbs Woods and Knotts Island bus routes 30 minutes early.
College of The Albemarle also announced it plans to close at 1:30 p.m. because of the approaching storm.
According to the National Weather Service, a warm front will lift across the region allowing for strong to severe thunderstorms starting around 3 p.m. and continuing until about 11 p.m.
Damaging wind gusts, large hail, and heavy rain are possible, the weather service said.
A few tornadoes also cannot be ruled out, especially along and south of Interstate 64, the weather service said.
Rain will be heavy at times, creating the potential for minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
With the storms' strong winds, residents should brace for the possibility of downed trees and power lines, and isolated structural damage, the weather service said.