...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
College of The Albemarle is seeking from Pasquotank County this strip of land between North Road Street running back along the border between the college and the current site of Sentara Albemarle Hospital.
College of The Albemarle is asking Pasquotank County for a chance to acquire a strip of land at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center that is immediately adjacent to the college’s campus in Elizabeth City.
The COA Board of Trustees unanimously approved the request at its regular meeting Tuesday evening.
The strip of land COA is interested in acquiring includes the cancer center, Emergency-Medical Service building, and a parking area.
College officials said they previously have had informal discussions with county officials about acquiring the property. But Tuesday’s vote was the first time the college has formally requested it.
The COA board took the action Tuesday in order to be able to get the request to county officials in advance of Pasquotank commissioners retreat at The Pines on Friday.
The college is making the request now because the county will be moving forward with disposition of the Sentara Albemarle Medical Center property as Sentara completes its new hospital facility off Halstead Boulevard Extended and moves into the new hospital.
College officials noted the strip of property provides the only opportunity to expand the footprint of the college’s campus in Elizabeth City.
In particular, the college has looked at the need for a maintenance and records storage facility, and there are limited prospects for building that facility given the current configuration of the campus.
“The requested property would meet many current and future needs for College of The Albemarle,” the college states in the request. “It would reduce the expense of new construction, enhance traffic and pedestrian safety, provide growth and expansion opportunities, and protect records and equipment.”
College officials also said that if they were able to acquire the property they would “work alongside Pasquotank County to ensure the property development is attractive and provides a beautiful transition between the College and the future development of the former Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.