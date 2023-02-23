Sought After Property

College of The Albemarle is seeking from Pasquotank County this strip of land between North Road Street running back along the border between the college and the current site of Sentara Albemarle Hospital.

 Reggie Ponder/The Daily Advance

College of The Albemarle is asking Pasquotank County for a chance to acquire a strip of land at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center that is immediately adjacent to the college’s campus in Elizabeth City.

The COA Board of Trustees unanimously approved the request at its regular meeting Tuesday evening.