College of The Albemarle officials said this week they are trying to manage costs while growing the college’s truck driver training program.
The commercial driver’s license program was launched in November at COA–Edenton-Chowan.
Robin Zinmeister, dean of workforce development for COA and campus administrator for COA–Edenton-Chowan, called the program in a report to the COA Board of Trustees Tuesday “very expensive to run.”
And at the same time, she said, the college wants to keep the cost reasonable for students.
COA President Jack Bagwell agreed the college is committed to keeping the program reasonably priced for students.
Trustee George Thomas said the need for truck drivers in the region would offset the fact that the program doesn’t break even financially for the college.
Bagwell said the college will never break even on the CDL program but operates it because it is valuable for students and employers in the region.
The program currently has two trucks, a 2012 Freightliner sleeper truck and a 2014 Mack Truck day cab. There are three trailers: a 1998 Staunton Trailer donated by J&J Trucking, a 1994 Fruehof flatbed trailer donated by JW Jones, and a 1993 Trailmobile trailer.
The town of Edenton currently charges COA $1,000 per cohort, which right now is $5,000 a year, for use of space at the Northeast Regional Airport. A cohort is essentially one class of students going through the program.
Trustee Paul O’Neal asked whether anyone else charges COA for offering a program. Bagwell said no.
But Bagwell added that the program needed a place to operate and the college agreed to the $5,000 cost to get the course moving. Bagwell and Board of Trustees Chairwoman Patti Kersey indicated they would like to renegotiate that agreement with Edenton.
Trustee Travis Gilliard, a Chowan County resident, said he was a bit disappointed that COA is being charged for using otherwise dormant space at the airport. He said he also is disappointed that no Chowan residents are enrolled in the program.
Edenton Town Manager Anne-Marie Knighton explained Thursday that the airport is required by federal grant funding that is channeled through the state to general aviation airports to charge for use of space at the airport.
But she said she is open to renegotiating the cost with COA officials.
“COA is so important to our community,” Knighton said. “We are so proud of COA and of this program in particular. This is a wonderful program.”
Zinmeister said average monthly costs of the program so far include $200 for tire repair, $1,150 for fuel, $275 for truck maintenance, and $350 for facility maintenance.
The average class size so far for the CDL program, which began in November, is six. There have been three female students and nine males. Five of the students have been White and five have been Black. The race of two other students was listed as unknown.
Five of the students have been ages 25-35, four were ages 36-45, and three were ages 46-65.
Employment for graduates so far includes Schneider Trucking, Knight Transportation, Western Express, and a local contractor.
In order for the program to grow there is a need for expanding to an evening course, additional trucks (both sleeper cab and yard trucks), and additional instructors.
Scott Breon, CDL program coordinator, said graduates should expect to make about $60,000 a year as a starting salary. He said 8-10 companies bring recruiters to the program to talk to students.
Trustee Bob Woodard of Dare County said he wants to start making a recruiting visit to the program on behalf of Dare County. The county is in “dire need” of CDL drivers, he said.
Bagwell said partnerships are really important in managing the costs of operating the program.
COA Trustee Travis Burke said he is pleased with how well the program is going.
Kersey said the community stepped up with donations right at the beginning.
Companies such as Colony Tire and Jimbo’s Jumbos have supported the program with donations and in-kind contributions.