...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 6 PM EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds.
* WHEN...From 7 AM to 6 PM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
College of The Albemarle took a step this week intended to expedite construction of a planned $25 million health sciences simulation center on the community college’s campus in Elizabeth City.
The project still will not be able to move at an overly rapid pace, since it’s subject to oversight by the State Construction Office and the regular ups and downs of the construction process.
But the COA Board of Trustees on Tuesday approved a recommendation from the trustees’ Building and Grounds Committee to delegate authority to approve the project’s construction contracts to COA President Jack Bagwell and COA Board of Trustees Chairman David Harris.
“This will provide a smooth and efficient process for the project to continue without delay,” COA spokeswoman Tammy Sawyer said Wednesday, in response to questions about the move. “Board Chair (David) Harris and President (Jack) Bagwell will keep the Building and Grounds Committee and the full Board of Trustees updated on the project’s progress, including the various approvals and expected use of funds.”
According to the minutes of the Nov. 17 meeting of the Building and Grounds Committee, Jim Davison, COA’s chief operations officer, proposed that Bagwell and Harris be granted authority to sign contracts for the building’s construction. He noted that he also will be updating the Building and Grounds Committee and Board of Trustees on the project as it moves forward.
Davison also told the committee, according to the Nov. 17 meeting minutes, that the project will include “additional renovations to the Owens Center to make the space match the new building.”
Bagwell told the committee at the Nov. 17 meeting there should be opportunities to seek grants and donations for the project. He also said the state is no longer interested in tracking NC Connect bond funds separately, which should simplify funding for the project.
The COA Board of Trustees In October selected the architectural engineering firm Clark Nexsen to design the expansion of the Owens Health Sciences Center. COA officials have said a new simulation center would enable the college to grow nursing and other health sciences programs, including expanding the nursing program about 30 percent.
Current plans for the proposed project would add nearly 26,000 square feet to the current Owens Center.
According to information provided by the college, the current facility was designed to serve 170 students but now serves 253. Two programs are being operated in other buildings because of a lack of space.