MANTEO — College of The Albemarle broke ground Thursday on the college’s new Dare County Campus.
COA President Jack Bagwell opened the groundbreaking ceremony, telling those assembled he was thrilled to be part of the event.
“What an opportunity we’re going to celebrate today,” Bagwell said. “We are not starting a journey — because the journey started a number of years ago with a dream, a plan, some discussions, obviously a commitment from the county, a commitment from the college, a commitment from the town — but here we are today celebrating a milestone in that journey.”
Bagwell, who became president of COA a year ago, said the groundbreaking ceremony in Dare ranks among the high-water marks in his 30 years in education.
He thanked Dare County officials for their commitment to the project.
“Thank you for standing up a monument to education, to the future of Dare County, to the future of the students of Dare County,” Bagwell said.
Students’ experiences at COA can change not only their lives but the trajectories of entire families. Bagwell said. “And what a powerful thing that is.”
Dare County officials recognize the difference COA makes in the lives of students and in the community, he said.
Bagwell noted that the COA Foundation is raising money for furnishings and equipment for the building.
“We want to make sure that we have good equipment, state-of-the-art equipment, in a state-of-the-art building,” Bagwell said.
COA Board of Trustees Chairwoman Patti Kersey provided the invocation for the event, asking God to sanctify the site and keep all who labor there from injury.
Dare County Board of Commissioners Chairman Bob Woodard expressed delight that construction is finally to begin on the long-awaited project.
“Today marks an incredible, important milestone in Dare County’s longstanding partnership with the College of The Albemarle,” Woodard said. “The future could not be brighter for the students who are pursuing technical certificates and associate’s degrees right here in Dare County.”
Woodard thanked his fellow county commissioners for their “unwavering support” from the beginning of the project. Dare commissioners committed $16.1 million to the project in addition to $1.5 million in state bond funds.
“This new COA-Dare campus is one that students will be proud to attend,” Woodard said.
Education will enable students to be successful in the local workforce, he said.
The Dare County Guarantee scholarship, which is available to all Dare high school graduates, enables students to pursue a technical certificate or associate degree at no cost to their families, Woodard explained.
County staff have worked hard to bring the project to fruition, Woodard said. Town of Manteo officials have also helped make it happen, he added.
Woodard said he appreciates the work Boomerang Design and Angela Easterday have done designing an attractive modern building. He said he’s glad to have Barnhill Contracting working on the project.
“When this new academic building is completed in the spring of 2022 it will offer programs in a variety of fields that are of the utmost importance to the Outer Banks and our area’s economy,” Woodard said.
The building will allow flexible, adaptable programming, he noted.