College of The Albemarle trustees received two pieces of good news on Tuesday: the college got a "clean" opinion on its annual financial audit and its spring enrollment is up, including among adult students.

Auditor Lee Grissom delivered the first piece of good news, telling members of the Board of Trustees' Finance Committee that he was issuing the college a clean audit opinion. He added that the college's staff did a great job in working with his firm on the audit.