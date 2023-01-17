College of The Albemarle trustees received two pieces of good news on Tuesday: the college got a "clean" opinion on its annual financial audit and its spring enrollment is up, including among adult students.
Auditor Lee Grissom delivered the first piece of good news, telling members of the Board of Trustees' Finance Committee that he was issuing the college a clean audit opinion. He added that the college's staff did a great job in working with his firm on the audit.
The audit report also contained good news: COA's overall financial condition has improved.
For fiscal year 2022, which ended June 30 of last year, COA's net position — roughly the college's net worth — increased by $2.2 million over fiscal year 2021.
Net position increased 14.41 percent, from $15.3 million in fiscal 2021 to $17.5 million in fiscal 2022. The figure has steadily increased since fiscal year 2017.
Trustees said they were happy that the audit was on time and paints a positive picture of the college's financial condition. They thanked Susan Gentry, COA's chief financial officer, for her work on the college's finances and cooperation with the auditing firm.
Gentry noted in her own comments that a shift to more high school dual-enrolled and early college students and decline in adult learners has caused a decline in tuition and fees revenue. The college doesn't charge dual-enrolled and early college students to take classes.
Updating the committee on the state budget picture, Gentry said "revenues are lagging" somewhat because of the enrollment shift. But on the plus side, she said, "our expenditures are on target."
And there's actually good news now on the enrollment front, the committee learned.
Kris Burris, the college's vice president of student success and enrollment management, reported that spring 2023 enrollment currently is at 2,356 students, which includes a 2.73% increase in the number of adult students.
The full-time equivalency or FTE, an enrollment figure that factors in the total credit hours students are pursuing, rose from 837.22 last spring to 856.59 now. College officials noted the figure could shift as students drop or add classes, but it currently represents a 2.31% increase over last spring.
"It's a constantly changing landscape," COA President Jack Bagwell said of the enrollment outlook. "We haven't had many opportunities over the past few years to celebrate any 'up,' so any up is good if it can be maintained."