About 170 graduates participated in College of The Albemarle’s 60th annual commencement Wednesday evening.
The ceremony was held in the Performing Arts Center at COA-Elizabeth City. There were roughly 254 graduates who earned about 259 degrees. Not all the graduates chose to participate in Wednesday’s ceremony.
Elizabeth Williams, an Edenton resident who earned an associate in applied science in medical office administration, was among the graduates who attended in person. She said her degree has helped her in her work at ECU Health-Chowan Hospital and ECU General Surgery.
A 2014 graduate of John A. Holmes High School, Williams works as a patient access representative, helping patients when they come into the emergency room or the surgery center.
Williams said she liked being able to earn the degree online.
“I was able to work, because being a single mom it was very hard to come to class,” she said.
She has one son, who turns 6 next week.
“I worked two jobs, took care of my kid, and went to school,” Williams said.
Gabriel Hassani, 17, of Moyock, is a J.P. Knapp Early College student who joined many of his Early College peers in earning a COA degree before being awarded his high school diploma. Knapp’s graduation will be later this month.
Hassani, who plans to enroll at Virginia Tech to study clinical neuroscience, said he was inspired by his brother, who is autistic, to study neuroscience.
“It’s something that we do not fully understand yet,” he said, referring to autism. “It’s really interesting and I just want to learn more about it.”
Hassani said he was glad to be able to earn his associate degree while still in high school.
“I’m really grateful that I had these opportunities here,” he said. “It’s going to be worth it in the future.”
Tiffany Hassell, 36, lives in Columbia and works as a teacher assistant in Tyrrell County.
The bookkeeper at the school where she works is retiring, Hassell said, and “I’m hoping to get that position.”
Hassell has worked at the school for four years, beginning as a substitute before being hired this past year as a teacher assistant.
She said degrees she has earned at COA in business administration and global business management have prepared her for the bookkeeper role. She will be more qualified than some others might be for the position, she said.
Te’shawn Holley of Edenton graduated from Holmes High School in 2021 and received his degree from COA Wednesday in air conditioning, heating and refrigeration technology.
“The pay is real, real good,” Holley said of HVAC work. “(The work) is a challenge, but I can accept a challenge.”
In his remarks to graduates, COA President Dr. Jack Bagwell cited the role of county commissioners, area school districts, and state officials in supporting the success of COA.
“A community college is about partnerships,” Bagwell said.
Bagwell congratulated the graduates and thanked their families.
“We know these graduates have done a great deal of work to get here this evening, but they didn’t do it alone,” Bagwell said.
He encouraged students to make a positive contribution as they move forward with their next steps.
“I hope you do well, but more importantly I hope you do good,” Bagwell said.
Breann Byrum and Anita Lin spoke on behalf of their fellow graduates.
Byrum, who returned to COA to complete her nursing degree after being sidelined by a serious injury that resulted from a horseback riding accident, encouraged her fellow graduates to “be a doer, not a dreamer.”
She also spoke about the importance of character.
“Don’t be afraid to be the loudest person in the room,” Byrum said. “Speak for those who can’t speak for themselves. It is character that people will remember.”
Lin congratulated her fellow graduates. She said all of them had overcome challenges.
“The journey doesn’t end here,” Lin said. “Today is just your new beginning.”
The 2023 President’s Service Cup Award was presented to Nathaniel Tadlock. The other individual Campus Cup winners were Hristina Trajkoska, Tolisa Faulkner and Winter Simmons.