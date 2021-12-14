Dozens of College of The Albemarle graduates received their degrees during the community college’s “walk-thru” fall commencement ceremony on Tuesday.
Rachel Balmer and Heather Christina Owen, both of Moyock, accepted their associate degrees during the ceremony held in the Performing Arts Center on COA’s Elizabeth City campus.
Balmer, 26, studied surgical technology and earned an associate degree in applied science. The 2014 Currituck County High graduate said she wants to work as a traveling surgical technician.
In that capacity, Balmer would travel to different hospitals and surgical facilities to assist surgeons in the operating room.
Owen, 28, is a mother of two boys who accepted her associate degree in business administration during Tuesday’s ceremony.
The 2011 Currituck High graduate said she plans to one day return to complete another two years of school to earn a bachelor’s degree. But in the meantime, she is going to give herself a break from classes.
“I’m going to take a little time off,” Owen said.
To ensure social distancing because of COVID-19 concerns, students participating in Tuesday’s commencement lined up with their families inside the PAC lobby. The students then were called to the stage one at a time to accept their degree from COA President Jack Bagwell. Students then exited the auditorium where they were greeted and congratulated by a host of COA faculty members.