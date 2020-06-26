College of The Albemarle has officially canceled plans to build a vital records and operations facility and will instead refocus the college’s resources on a planned health sciences simulation center.
The COA Board of Trustees voted unanimously last week to cancel the records building. The board also voted to reallocate $1.4 million in NC Connect Bond funds to the health sciences simulation center. Another $89,123 in remaining bond funds will also be assigned to the simulation lab project, trustees agreed.
In recent years the construction of a health sciences simulation lab has become a high priority for the college because of an increasing emphasis on realistic simulations in the training of nurses and other healthcare professionals.
When trustees asked whether the $2.29 million in newly assigned bond funds would be enough to build the health sciences simulation facility, COA President Jack Bagwell said it would not be. The reallocated bond funds are intended to help get the project started, he said.
Bagwell said there is not yet a good estimated cost for the building. As for the location of the health sciences simulation center, Bagwell said that hasn’t been decided but there is some preliminary work underway.
Last fall college officials cited a preliminary cost estimate of roughly $3 million for the facility, which would include a new simulation lab and additional classrooms.
Right now the college is using the former COA president’s house at the back of the campus for the simulation lab. Trustees have authorized the college to use the house as a lab through the end of December. The college’s long-range plan for the former president’s house is demolition.
Trustees have said construction of a new health sciences simulation lab is the college’s number one priority when it comes to new capital improvement projects. The records storage facility formerly was the college’s top capital priority and initially was part of a plan trustees adopted in 2017 for using NC Connect bond funds.
The plan also included $1.8 million for library renovations on the main campus in Elizabeth City; $549,000 for a lobby renovation at the Performing Arts Center, also in Elizabeth City; $1.5 million for campus consolidation and renovation of professional arts spaces in Dare County; and $1 million for a public safety building and classrooms in Currituck County.