BARCO — Currituck law enforcement and emergency services agencies officially moved into their new $18 million facility in Barco on Monday.
College of The Albemarle officials joined Currituck officials in cutting the ribbon at Currituck’s new public safety center, located in Currituck Community Park and within walking distance of COA’s Regional Aviation and Technical Training Center.
The ceremony was held Monday evening outside the 48,000-square-foot facility, which includes classroom and lab space for COA’s Basic Law Enforcement Training program, emergency medical science, and other courses.
Currituck’s top law enforcement officer used one word to describe the new public building.
“Wow,” said Sheriff Matt Beickert. “This place is amazing.”
Beickert praised the efforts of everyone involved in constructing a facility to house under one roof the sheriff’s office, state troopers who work in Currituck, and fire, EMS, telecommunications and emergency management personnel.
Sharing office space with Sheriff Beickert will be Commissioner Kevin McCord.
“I’m also a lieutenant with the sheriff’s office,” McCord said, pointing to the wall where his office will be located.
McCord said the county’s partnership with COA was important because it allowed COA to extend its BLET program from its main campus in Elizabeth City to Currituck.
“This is the first year that BLET — the Basic Law Enforcement Training program — has been in Currituck County,” he said. “I went to BLET 20 years ago.”
McCord said when he joined the sheriff’s office it was in a small building, before it relocated to its longtime facility in a former state prison facility off Maple Road.
“Now we have a brand-new building,” he said. “No more hand-me-downs. We have a nice brand-new building that we’ll take well care of and the citizens should be proud of.”
COA President Jack Bagwell said classes began in the new facility on Monday.
“Students gathered upstairs,” he said. “We’ve still got some work we need to do, some technology that needs to be put in place, but we are so thrilled to actually be moving in.”
Mike Payment, chairman of the Currituck Board of Commissioners, recalled when past emergency management workers operated out of a trailer. He said the county began discussing the need for a centralized public safety building many years ago.
“This building was discussed back in the late ’80s, early ’90s as something needing to be done,” Payment said.
Paul Beaumont, the board’s vice chairman, echoed Payment’s comments by saying the new building was “a long time coming.”
Beaumont said he was pleased to be involved in bringing the long-considered idea to reality.
“One of the blessings of being a commissioner is to see something that begins to get a little bit of traction and then eventually turns into something like the building that’s behind me right now.”
Also speaking was board member Selina Jarvis, who also is a member of the COA Board of Trustees and is the wife of a former law enforcement officer.
“This building is going to unite agencies, allowing those agencies to truly underscore the meaning of public safety by working side by side in one beautiful building,” Jarvis told the audience of roughly 30 people.
COA and county officials broke ground on the public safety building in January 2020. COA contributed $1 million in state bond money toward the project, while Currituck financed the remainder of the cost. Revenue the county receives in real estate transfer taxes will be used to pay off the debt.
Sussex Development Corp., which built the Regional Aviation and Technical Training Center and the Currituck Family YMCA, oversaw the facility’s design and construction.