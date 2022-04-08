MANTEO — The nearly $20 million new campus of College of The Albemarle on Roanoke Island in Dare County will be up and running this summer.
Officials from COA and Dare County cut the ribbon Friday at the 36,000-square-foot facility, which was constructed with $1.5 million in state funding and about $17 million from Dare County.
“It’s an incredible day in the history of COA, for Dare County, for the town of Manteo, and really for our region,” said COA President Jack Bagwell.
The furnishings, fixtures and equipment for the new facility are being funded through the COA Foundation, and top $1 million.
“Our foundation has been very helpful in raising that money,” Bagwell said of the furnishings and fixtures budget. “We have had some donors who have been very generous.”
Dare County Board of Commissioners Chairman Bob Woodard said Friday the new campus is one of the most important projects he and other commissioners have ever been involved in.
“This is a blessed day to be able to bring this project to fruition,” he said.
Woodard said he appreciates the work of county officials, town of Manteo officials an everyone who has been a part of making the project possible.
He said he is especially pleased that students in Dare County will now be able to pursue a variety of degrees and certificates without having to travel to Elizabeth City or elsewhere.
“And it will truly transform their tomorrows,” he said of the impact the facility and its programs will have for students.
Woodard said when he was first approached about the need for a new COA campus in Dare he insisted that he would only support the facility if it would mean students in Dare would have opportunities to complete programs without leaving the county.
Bagwell agreed with Woodard that it will be important to expand offerings in Dare, which the college already has begun to do.
“I think it has been a conscious decision,” Bagwell said. “We don’t want to duplicate everything everywhere, but Dare and Camden and Currituck are growing fast and we have to meet those needs. We have to bring programs where students are.”
Bagwelll noted COA is educating certified nursing assistant (CNAs) at all four campuses “because there is a huge need there.”
The associate degree nursing program will remain at the Elizabeth City campus, he said, but the CNA training can be a “feeder program” that can get a student started on a career pathway which can then lead to the ADN program.
COA is now offering heating, ventilation and air conditioning in both Dare and Chowan counties, and is adding a one-year program in Currituck.
“We are expanding building and construction trades in different locations,” Bagwell said.
Bagwell said he appreciates Dare County officials’ recognition of the difference COA makes in the lives of students and in the community.
Dare commissioners committed $16.1 million to the project in addition to $1.5 million in state bond funds.
County staff have worked hard to bring the project to fruition, Woodard said. Town of Manteo officials have also helped make it happen, he added.
Woodard noted that HVAC, electrical, welding and other trades are in high demand in Dare County. The COA programs will help businesses meet their workforce needs, he said.
Bagwell said there had been “a few minor hiccups” in the very last stages of construction. But Barnhill and all subcontractors did a great job of planning and the project went relatively smoothly, he said.
Logistics and shipping have posed supply-chain concerns through the past year of the project, he said.
“For the most part it has come off in a fantastic timeline,” Bagwell said.
“We’re actually going to be programming in the summer,” Bagwell continued, noting faculty will start moving to the new campus over the next few weeks.