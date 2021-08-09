College of The Albemarle and Elizabeth City State University are among the recipients of grant awards announced Thursday by the Golden LEAF Foundation.
The $655,000 in awards includes $132,500 to COA for trucks, trailers, related equipment, and one year of new-instructor salaries to expand the truck driving program that is housed at the Norteastern Regional Airport in Chowan County.
Golden LEAF officials said the support will allow the college to increase enrollment from 30 to approximately 72 students annually and address demand for approximately 758 CDL drivers in the seven-county region.
Another grant of $197,132 was awarded to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to work with the ECSU and the University of North Carolina at Pembroke to find opportunities to procure goods and services from vendors in rural North Carolina.
The project, known as the Anchor Institutions Create Economic Resilience initiative, seeks to stimulate distressed economies through community partnerships with the two anchor institutions, ECSU and UNC-Pembroke.
AICER projects the creation of 15 new, full-time jobs with an average annual wage of $45,000, and $60,000 in private investment in rural North Carolina during the two-year project term.