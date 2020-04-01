College of The Albemarle employees recently collected and delivered supplies of much-needed personal protective equipment to three area hospitals responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a press release, COA employees collected 275 boxes of gloves; 1,670 masks, including 150 N-95 masks; 950 isolation gowns; and hundreds of shoe and head coverings, face shields and other protective supplies.
The supplies were then delivered over the past week to Outer Banks Hospital, Sentara Albemarle Medical Center and Vidant Chowan Hospital for use by their health care personnel responding to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“These facilities are extremely important to our college as they have always generously supported our health sciences programs in a multitude of ways,” Robin Harris, dean of Health Sciences and Wellness Programs. “COA was eager to give back to our health care partners in their time of need and we hope for the continued protection of all their employees, many of them are COA graduates, as they lead the way during this crisis.”
Among area counties, Pasquotank County was reporting five cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday morning, Currituck was reporting one case, Perquimans was reporting one case, and Dare County was reporting two cases.
With each donation of medical supplies, COA said its staff included an adapted version of the message the Japanese provided on the boxes of masks sent to China during the height of its COVID-19 outbreak: “We may have different rivers and waters, but we share the same sky. Stay safe!”
A number of COA programs participated in identifying the surplus health care equipment for donation to the hospitals. Among the programs participating included aviation systems technology; computer integrated machining; culinary arts; health fitness science; heating, ventilation and air conditioning technology; medical assisting; medical laboratory technology; nursing (associate degree nursing, practical nursing and nurse aide); and surgical technology.