College of The Albemarle will increase pay for county-paid employees by 2.5% to bring their salaries in line with pay hikes previously approved for college employees paid by the state.
The COA Board of Trustees approved the county employee compensation plan recommended by the board’s finance committee last week.
According to information provided to trustees, the additional cost per county through the end of this current budget year on June 30 will be $5,772 for Pasquotank County, $1,392 for Dare, $856 for Currituck and $800 for Chowan.
The total additional cost by county for the 2022-23 budget year will be $17,732 for Pasquotank, $4,268 for Dare, $2,617 for Currituck and $2,451 for Chowan.
COA officials said there is money in the college’s current county funds to pay for the increases for the remainder of the 2021-22 budget year. But the pay increases will require additional county funding in the coming budget year.
The additional cost will be included in the funding requests sent to the counties, college staff told the finance committee at its Jan. 18 meeting.
COA President Jack Bagwell and Chief Financial Officer Susan Gentry said energy cost savings from HVAC automation in campus buildings would pay for the salary hikes for the remainder of the current budget year,.
Pay increases for staff were recommended in a study completed last year by Carolina Human Resources.
The CHR study looked at salary information from area school districts, local governments and northeastern North Carolina businesses and industries. The firm also looked at pay at several other community colleges, including those in Vance-Granville, Martin County, Davidson, Carteret, Sampson and Roanoke-Chowan.