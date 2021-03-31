College of The Albemarle is retooling its core values to include a clear emphasis on equity and inclusion, the college's president said this week.
COA President Jack Bagwell told a joint meeting of the Elizabeth City City Council and Pasquotank Board of Commissioners Monday that students, especially, have pushed for "equity and inclusion" being part of the college's established values.
COA is revamping its mission, vision and values statements as part of its development of a new strategic plan for the college. The college's values are integrity, respect, diversity, community, and collaboration. Its statement on "diversity" says "we value equity and inclusion."
But diversity is not an entirely new value for COA.
"We were really built around opportunity for everyone," Bagwell said this week.
Bagwell said COA's recent strategic planning listening sessions have been focused not just on improving the college but also on improving the quality of life for all people in the areas it serves.
"We are the community's college," Bagwell said, noting COA's seven-county area is the largest in the state community college system both in square miles and number of counties served. "We are actually the region's college."
The COA Board of Trustees is slated to consider mission, vision and values — a first step toward adopting the strategic plan — at the board's April 13 meeting. The board is scheduled to consider the plan at its June 8 meeting.
The college's draft mission and vision statements both mention transforming lives. The college's mission, according to the statement coming out of the trustees' Policy, Planning and Student Success Committee, is "to transform lives in an accessible, supportive educational environment that promotes academic excellence, lifelong learning, workforce development, and community relationships through exceptional service that fosters student success and improves the quality of life for all."
"Excellence is part of our DNA," Bagwell told the officials at Monday's meeting.
He noted that the college's nursing program had recently been ranked number one in the state.
"But we're not chasing rankings," Bagwell said. "We're chasing student success."
COA recently started a commercial driving program in Chowan County and is exploring a new program in dental assisting, Bagwell said.
Transformation is about the change that can happen in a person's life and a family's life, Bagwell said.
The college's draft vision statement is: "COA's vision is to transform lives by inspiring and empowering the individuals and communities of our region."
College officials have received feedback from students, staff, faculty and community stakeholders.
Listening sessions began with one in Currituck Nov. 23 and concluded with a virtual session for Gates County citizens on Wednesday.
The session's virtual format may have affect turnout somewhat. Bagwell said some sessions drew more than a dozen participants but others only a handful or even fewer.
But the college has received valuable input, Bagwell said.
The mission, vision and values statements have been tweaked but not invented out of whole cloth.
"We didn't start over," Bagwell explained in an interview. "We started with what we had. We've been the same organization for 60 years."