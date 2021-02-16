College of The Albemarle officials are now seeking a health sciences simulation lab that’s more than twice the size of what they envisioned just a few months ago.
A new capital priorities list approved last week by the COA Board of Trustees has at its top priority a 25,000-square-foot Owens Center Building Expansion/Health Sciences Simulation Lab estimated to cost $12.5 million.
The second priority is a 8,100-square-foot vital records and maintenance facility estimated to cost $4.1 million.
Other priorities on the list include complete renovation of Building A and Building C on the Elizabeth City campus, estimated to cost $4 million; replacement of water chillers on Buildings A, AE and D, estimated to cost $650,000; and an update to the lighting, video and audio equipment in the Performing Arts Center, estimated to cost $720,000.
During trustees’ meeting earlier this month, Trustee Paul O’Neal asked how the health sciences simulation center project had grown to 25,000 square feet. He noted that the original site for the center was the college’s former president’s house before officials started talking about a 10,000-square-foot facility.
COA President Jack Bagwell said the college needed to look at planning for growth in its health sciences programs. He said COA has also looked at what other colleges are doing.
Bagwell said the 25,000-square-foot facility is what is needed now to position the college for the next decade and beyond.
Robin Harris, COA’s dean of health sciences and wellness programs, said the college wants to grow its current health sciences programs and add new ones.
Trustee Tommy Fulcher said growth in health sciences is the wave of the future. He said an expanded simulation center is the right direction to move in.
“I think it’s a smart thing to do,” Fulcher said.
Trustees voted unanimously to approve the capital priorities as recommended by the Building and Grounds Committee.
Although college officials had mentioned the possibility of locating the simulation lab in a portion of the existing Sentara Albemarle Medical Center once the new hospital is built, Pasquotank County Manager Sparty Hammett this week indicated that would not be feasible.
“It is anticipated that the simulation lab would be built onsite at COA,” Hammett said when asked about the idea of using a portion of the current SAMC. “The hospital property may not be available for up to five years while SAMC builds a new hospital.”