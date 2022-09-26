College of The Albemarle officials are working quickly to select an architect for the planned expansion of the Owens Health Sciences Building COA-Elizabeth City.
Jim Davison, COA's chief operations officer, told the Building and Grounds Committee of the COA Board of Trustees last week that the college has received proposals from six architectural firms interested in designing COA's $25 million Health Sciences Simulation Center.
"We got six really good submittals," Davison told the committee.
The college has formed an ad hoc committee to review the architects' proposals and recommend a firm for the project.
Davison said the Building and Grounds Committee will need to hold a called meeting after the ad hoc committee makes its selection. That meeting will be held to recommend a firm for consideration by the full Board of Trustees at its meeting scheduled for Oct. 11.
Trustee Graham Twine, who is a member of the Building and Grounds Committee and has a background in construction, volunteered to serve on the architect selection committee.
The current target date for a groundbreaking on the Health Sciences Simulation Center is between November 2023 and March 2024. Actual construction of the building is expected to take 14-18 months.
State lawmakers have committed $12.5 million toward construction of the simulation facility, which is estimated to cost $25 million. Pasquotank officials have committed $11 million while the college has set aside $1.5 million in NC Connect Bond funds for the project.
COA officials say the facility will enable the college to grow nursing and other health sciences programs, including expanding the nursing program about 30 percent.
Current plans for the project would add nearly 26,000 square feet to the current Owens Center at COA-Elizabeth City.
According to information provided by the college, the current facility was designed to serve 170 students but because of program growth now serves 253. Two programs are being operated in other buildings because of the lack of space.
The design process for the building is expected to begin in November. A recommendation for a general contractor could come before the trustees in April.
In another matter, the Building and Grounds Committee recommended Clark Nexsen as the architectural firm to perform an updated master plan for the college.
The staff brought two firms to the committee for consideration: Clark Nexsen and MacMillian-Pazdan-Smith. Bagwell and Davison said both firms are well-qualified but added Clark Nexsen was a "soft recommendation."
The reason for the soft recommendation was that Clark Nexsen has done work for COA in the past.
Building and Grounds Committee Chairman Tommy Fulcher said he likes the work Clark Nexsen' has done at other campuses of the North Carolina Community College System.