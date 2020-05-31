The rear of College of The Albemarle’s Elizabeth City campus is about to get some major sprucing up.
The Buildings and Grounds Committee of the COA Board of Trustees heard a report on the plans at its meeting Thursday morning.
Jim Davison, COA’s director of campus facilities, said he plans to clean up the back area of the campus and improve its overall appearance.
Although it’s not visible from the public highway, the back of the campus has high public visibility because it’s adjacent to the main entrance of the COA Performing Arts Center and the main trailhead of the Fewick-Hollowell Boardwalk Trail. The trail cuts through a wetlands area and then follows the Pasquotank River behind the COA campus to the edge of the neighboring Sentara Albemarle Medical Center property.
Davison’s plan includes removing piles of yard debris from the edge of the woods, moving dumpsters to an area where they will be out of sight and further away from the public driveway; removing old batting cages, leveling the area where they’re located and re-seeding it with grass; and getting rid of the gravel parking lot and re-seeding the area with grass.
Davison said the end result will be a big green space that will be appealing to the eye.
Trustee Wallace Nelson said he likes the idea of an expanded green space at the rear of the campus.
“I appreciate us moving in this direction in that area,” he said. “It’s too valuable to be used for utility purposes.”
Trustee George Thomas, who co-chairs the Buildings and Grounds Committee, asked how long the work would take.
“I promise you by this time next year it will be done,” Davison said.
Trustee Graham Twine asked whether anyone wants the old batting cages. The college stopped using the cages several years ago when the campus ended its baseball program.
Davison said he has not seen any indication that anyone wants them.
“We’ll be glad to give it to anybody that will come get it,” said President Jack Bagwell.
Davison also gave a brief presentation on development of a comprehensive maintenance plan for the college that will include an update on facilities at all COA campuses, addressing such things as roofing, HVAC systems, major construction and remodeling, parking lots, and equipment.
Also in development is a grounds maintenance master plan that will identify grounds maintenance tasks by month so COA staff will always know what they should be working on based on the time of the year. The plan is about 40 percent complete, Davison said.
Thomas said he believes the completed comprehensive maintenance plan will be helpful in making budget presentations to counties in COA’s service territory.
“It shows that a lot of thought has been given to our needs,” he said.
Bagwell agreed. “This is exactly what we have in mind with this,” he said.
Davison said the plan will give the county a five-year heads-up on equipment replacement, which should help in budgeting.
Bagwell mentioned that the college is working on having a consistent look at all campuses, including the COA banner. The consistency in campus appearance is “part of being one college with four campuses,” Bagwell said.