College of The Albemarle has officially notified state officials of the college’s intent to move forward with construction of a health sciences simulation center now that funding commitments have been received from both the state and Pasquotank County.

The COA Board of Trustees voted unanimously last week to submit the initial forms needed to design and build a capital project to the N.C. State Board of Community Colleges. The state board is expected to consider those forms at its meeting on Friday.