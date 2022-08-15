College of The Albemarle has officially notified state officials of the college’s intent to move forward with construction of a health sciences simulation center now that funding commitments have been received from both the state and Pasquotank County.
The COA Board of Trustees voted unanimously last week to submit the initial forms needed to design and build a capital project to the N.C. State Board of Community Colleges. The state board is expected to consider those forms at its meeting on Friday.
The current target date for a groundbreaking is between November 2023 and March 2024. Actual construction of the building is expected to take 14-18 months.
State lawmakers have committed $12.5 million toward the cost constructing the simulation facility, which is estimated to cost $25 million. Pasquotank officials have committed $11 million while the college has set aside $1.5 million in NC Connect Bond funds for the project.
Jim Davison, COA’s chief operating officer, has explained that the health sciences simulation center will be a state oversight project, meaning it will be handled through the college rather than the county — and every step in the process will be subject to review by the State Construction Office.
Davison said he will be the local project coordinator and the local decisions will be reviewed by the State Construction Office. He added that his prior experiences working with the office have gone well.
COA President Jack Bagwell has said a new simulation center would enable the college to grow nursing and other health sciences programs, including expanding the nursing program about 30 percent.
Current plans for the proposed project would add nearly 26,000 square feet to the current Owens Center on the college’s campus in Elizabeth City.
According to information provided by the college, the current facility was designed to serve 170 students but now serves 253. Two programs are being operated in other buildings because of a lack of space.
The college’s staff is hoping to recommend an architect for the project to the COA Board of Trustees in October. If approved by trustees the selected architect will then be submitted to the State Construction Office for its consideration.
The design process for the building is expected to begin in November. And a recommendation for a general contractor could come before the trustees in April. That selection also would be forwarded to the State Construction Office, officials said.