College of The Albemarle expects fall 2021 to look much more like a traditional fall semester as most students are expected to return to campus for in-person classes.
Like nearly all educational institutions and most organizations of all kinds, COA has experienced significant changes in its operations — especially in how instruction is delivered — during the past year because of the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many students have been taking all or most of their courses online since the start of the pandemic. But the tide appears to be turning back toward in-person classes for the fall.
“We are expecting to have students on campus in the fall,” Chief Financial Officer Susan Gentry told the COA Board of Trustees’ finance committee Tuesday morning.
Elizabeth City State University officials last week announced the campus will return to its normal learning environment for the fall semester. A “normal” learning environment includes in-person instruction, in-person campus events and activities and campus buildings and facilities returning to normal hours of operation.
Mid-Atlantic Christian University, Elizabeth City’s third institution of higher education, expects no real changes in the fall, largely because it has operated with in-person classes all year.
But MACU President John Maurice said the university does expect enrollment to increase based on a rise in the number of applications received thus far. He said MACU has received 231 applications for the fall, compared with 173 this time last year. MACU’s number of accepted applications for the fall is 71, compared to 55 this time last year.
COA officials expect that as more students return to campus the college’s overall enrollment will grow, strengthening the enrollment-driven parts of the college’s state funding stream.
Although lower enrollment during the pandemic is affecting funding, COA President Jack Bagwell said the college has weathered the storm better than other community colleges in the state.
“We’re as good as we could be positioned after a down year, I think,” Bagwell said.
He said recruitment efforts like COA’s new “test drive” initiative to introduce and provide students with hands-on experience in programs are more important than ever.
Trustee Tommy Fulcher said COA’s leadership has done a great job managing the college’s financial challenges during the pandemic. Trustee Robert Pippen added that he appreciates the administration’s foresight keeping the college on track financially.
The finance committee also green-lighted proposed county budgets for the college’s four campuses in 2021-22: $2.02 million for COA-Elizabeth City, $602,000 for COA-Dare, $250,000 for COA-Currituck, and $217,000 for COA-Edenton-Chowan.
The college is requesting $700,000 in capital funding from Pasquotank County for COA-Elizabeth City and $200,000 from Chowan County for COA-Edenton-Chowan.
The operating budget request for COA-Elizabeth City includes $1.73 million from Pasquotank. It also requests funding from Camden, Gates and Perquimans — counties that do not host COA campuses but help support the Elizabeth City campus. Those requests include $40,000 from Camden, $32,500 from Perquimans and $6,000 from Gates.
Gentry said the county budgets for the Elizabeth City and Edenton-Chowan campuses will remain the same in 2021-22. But the budgets for COA-Currituck and COA-Dare are increasing as new buildings go online there, she said. Currituck’s budget is increasing by $53,000 and Dare’s by $102,000, she said.