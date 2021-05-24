The College of The Albemarle Foundation moved a step closer Monday to selling The Pines golf club for $1 million to a group of investors headed by a local business owner.
The closing date for the sale has already been extended a couple of times, and the investment group asked the COA Foundation Board for an additional 90 days.
But board members were unwilling to push the sale out that far, noting there is at least one other potential buyer still interested in the property.
On a motion by Phyllis Bosomworth, the Foundation’s Executive Board voted to counter with an offer of a 45-day extension, conditional upon the payment of $200,000 in additional “due diligence” money and continued upkeep of the golf course by the buyer. The prospective buyer has already provided $100,000 in earnest money.
Neal Patel, owner of the Hop-In Citgo convenience store on North Road Street and one of the investors, said Monday he thinks the 45-day period should be enough to close the sale.
Patel said he became interested in The Pines because of its close proximity to his convenience store. He said he’d drive by the golf club and see the for-sale sign.
“The proximity of The Pines to my existing business is what appealed to me,” he said.
The investment group plans to keep The Pines as a golf course, which is something the foundation board sought.
“It has always been our intent to keep The Pines as a golfing country club,” said COA Foundation Board of Directors Chairman Doug Gardner.
Gardner said community support has been gratifying — in particular the efforts of volunteers who live near the property and have donated time mowing and picking up debris as well as purchasing new pin markers for the course.
“All of that was on a volunteer basis,” Gardner said.
Geoff Dail and his company Dail Agronomic Solutions is currently maintaining the property — including irrigating the greens — at the buyer’s expense.
Businessman Bill Taylor donated The Pines to the COA Foundation in 2017. Not long afterward, the foundation board voted to partner with YMCA of South Hampton Roads to operate the facility. Under the agreement, the Y managed The Pines’ golf course, swimming pool and other facilities.
But citing operating losses at The Pines of about $400,000, the YMCA surrendered complete ownership of the facility back to the COA Foundation on Dec. 31. Both the YMCA and the foundation said while some of the operating loss happened before the COVID-19 pandemic, the economic crunch caused by the health crisis exacerbated the financial hit.