The College of The Albemarle Foundation has a prospective buyer for The Pines golf club under contract and hopes to close its sale of the property by the middle of March.
COA President Jack Bagwell told the COA Board of Trustees Tuesday that the community college’s foundation received some really good offers to purchase the Pines, which is located off North Road Street in Elizabeth City.
The foundation’s intent has been to keep The Pines in operation as a golf course, and “hopefully it has worked out,” Bagwell said.
“We hope that by March 15 COA will be out of the golf business,” he continued, referring to the sale.
Bagwell cautioned that “the check is not yet in the bank” for the sale but the foundation hopes to close the sale by the middle of next month.
Citing a non-disclosure agreement with the prospective buyer, COA Foundation Executive Director Amy Alcocer said the foundation “cannot share any more details at this time.”
“Of course the new owners will be announced when the deal is concluded,” she added.
Amanda Martin, an attorney who works with the N.C. Press Association, confirmed Wednesday that because the property is held through the COA Foundation, the identity of the prospective buyer doesn’t have to be disclosed under the state’s Public Records Law.
If the property were held directly through the college, then it would be a public record, she said.
The COA Foundation Board of Directors Executive Committee met Feb. 4 to discuss multiple bids that had been received for the property.
“An offer was accepted at the meeting and the property is under contract,” Alcocer said. “There is a due diligence period of 15 days and once everything has been vetted, the Foundation hopes to close on the property before the end of March.”
Businessman Bill Taylor donated The Pines to the COA Foundation in 2017. Not long afterward, the foundation board voted to partner with YMCA of South Hampton Roads to operate the facility. Under the agreement, the Y would manage The Pines’ golf course, swimming pool and other facilities.
Citing operating losses, YMCA officials began asking for local government help for The Pines in 2019, warning that without it, the facility might have to be closed. Both Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County gave the YMCA $25,000, while the joint city-county Tourism Development Authority gave the YMCA a $5,000 grant to help market The Pines outside the area.
Citing operating losses of about $400,000 at The Pines, the YMCA surrendered complete ownership of the facility back to the COA Foundation on Dec. 31. Both the YMCA and the foundation said while some of the operating loss happened before the COVID-19 pandemic, the economic crunch caused by the health crisis exacerbated the financial hit.
Foundation Board of Directors Chairman Doug Gardner told the college’s trustees that the foundation’s plan was to contract with a PGA-certified golf course Realtor to market the property as a golf course and find a golf course operator who would take over its operations.
The preliminary estimate is that the course might fetch as much as $1.2 million, foundation officials said in December.
The COA Foundation Board said it was committed to keeping The Pines as a golf course if possible.