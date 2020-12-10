Citing economic challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the YMCA of South Hampton Roads plans to turn the Pines golf complex in Elizabeth City back over to the College of The Albemarle Foundation at the end of the month.
Complete ownership of the Pines will revert back to the COA Foundation on Dec. 31 and the foundation plans to place the property on the market early next year, COA Foundation Board of Directors Chairman Doug Gardner told the college’s Board of Trustees Tuesday night.
Bill Taylor donated the Pines to the COA Foundation in 2017. Not long afterward, the foundation board voted to partner with YMCA of South Hampton Roads, with the Y managing the Pines’ golf course, swimming pool and other facilities.
Gardner said the YMCA has been a great steward of the Pines for three years but the last six months especially had put enormous financial pressure on the organization. The YMCA has lost about $400,000 operating The Pines, he said.
Pasquotank County and the city of Elizabeth City each contributed $25,000 to the Pines this year to help offset losses and shore up its financial condition. In addition the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Tourism Development Authority provided a $5,000 marketing grant to help the nonprofit attract out-of-town visitors to the facility.
Gardner said the COVID-19 pandemic, and the restrictions placed on gyms in response to the pandemic, have been extremely detrimental to the YMCA and forced it to lay off staff and take other cost-cutting measures.
COA Trustee Paul O’Neal said bluntly that it was the pandemic conditions that kept the YMCA at The Pines from being a successful venture.
“Had it not been for COVID we would not be having this conversation tonight,” O’Neal said.
“I believe that is correct,” Gardner said.
YMCA of South Hampton Roads Chief Executive Officer Anthony Walters, in a statement jointly released by the YMCA and the COA Foundation Tuesday, confirmed that COVID-19 has caused an “overwhelming struggle” for the YMCA.
“Our ability to underwrite the Pines budget and raise dollars to support the course has remained a constant challenge,” Walters said.
He said the YMCA is “honored” to have worked with the foundation for the last three years. And although the YMCA is leaving the Pines, it plans to continue playing a role in Elizabeth City for years to come, he said.
“Even though you may not see us at the Pines after this year, we remain committed to being a visible hub for the Elizabeth City community in wellness, youth programming and social support at the Albemarle Family YMCA,” Walters said.
Gardner said the COA Foundation’s plan is to contract with a PGA-certified golf course realtor to market the property as a golf course and find a golf course operator who will take over its operations.
The preliminary estimate is that the course might fetch as much as $1.2 million.
Gardner said that both the COA Foundation Board and the YMCA Board of Directors are committed to keeping the Pines as a golf course if at all possible. The foundation would place the property on the general real estate market only as a last resort, he said.
Gardner said he has convened an ad hoc committee to work out the particulars of maintaining the golf course in good condition so that it will have good curb appeal for buyers.
COA Trustee Robert Pippen said he is glad to see the COA Foundation taking steps to market The Pines as a golf course.