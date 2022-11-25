College of The Albemarle officials are getting the word out to students with child care needs that the college has funding available to help them.
COA has received a state child care grant for the 2022-23 academic year totaling $57,363.
At the Nov. 15 meeting of COA trustees' Finance Committee, COA staff reported that so far this academic year, none of the money has been spent.
COA President Jack Bagwell explained that COA has been receiving child care assistance funds since 2014.
COA officials said they believe there are students who could benefit from the funds, and they are actively seeking those students.
But the college also has seen an increase in dual-enrolled high school students as a percentage of its total student population, with a corresponding decrease in the percentage of adult students.
COA has a renewed commitment to attracting and recruiting adult students, according to Bagwell.
As adult learners come back, they face more and more challenges, Bagwell said. He said COA wants to listen to students' needs and respond to those needs, whether for child care assistance or other services that might facilitate their enrollment and success at the college.
Kris Burris, COA's vice president of student success, said that in calendar year 2021 there were 15 students who used about $29,600 in child care assistance funds.
"We want to make sure that we use that money effectively," Bagwell said.
Bagwell said COA is interested in identifying partners in the community who might be able to provide a "drop-in" child care location for certain periods of time — such as possibly during a particular class — with the college picking up the cost. But that would be something to look at in the future, not something that would happen right away, he said.
Burris said the college has done an "amazing job" of informing students about the availability of child care assistance funds.
COA officials expect they will be able to make use of some of the money in the spring and summer sessions in 2023. The funds are allocated on an academic year basis.
"We don't want to leave any dollars on the table if we can use them to assist students," Bagwell said.
