Everyone knows the vast majority of today’s higher-wage jobs require more than a high school diploma. Unfortunately fewer than half of North Carolinians between the ages 25 of 44 have the education and training needed to fill these jobs.
Meanwhile, employers across the region are frantically looking for the skilled talent needed to fill current jobs.
To help fill those needs, College of The Albemarle, the John M. Belk Endowment, myFutureNC, and several other state and local partners are working together to launch a special outreach campaign to attract even more adult learners back to college.
The campaign is called Better Skills. Better Jobs. Better Future, and it includes a new online information site that’s designed “to quickly and efficiently share job training programs and college information” with adults across the region, a press release states.
“In just a matter of months on our campuses, adult learners can acquire the skills, credentials, and degrees they need for a better job, better pay, and an even brighter future for themselves and their families,” said COA President Dr. Jack Bagwell in a press release. “Our goal is to connect and inform as many adults as possible about the variety of fast, flexible, and affordable education and job training programs that we have to offer and help remove any obstacles along the way.”
Part of the Better Skills. Better Jobs. Better Future. initiative includes direct outreach to adults who previously earned some college credits, but left without a degree or certification.
The campaign will include special community events, digital marketing and advertising, and customized materials designed “to quickly help more adult learners reconnect and reenroll,” the release states.
“We know that many in our state are looking for new challenges or a fresh start, and we believe our community colleges are a great place for their journey to begin,” M.C. Belk Pilon, president and board chair of the John M. Belk Endowment. “Our goal is for all North Carolinians to have access to an education that will lead to skills, credentials, and degrees, and ultimately the opportunities to achieve their dreams and to help meet the workforce needs across our state.”